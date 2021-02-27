Jamaican Dwight Geddes on New York List of Notable Black Leaders & Executives

Jamaican Dwight Geddes has been included on the list of Notable Black Leaders & Executives compiled by Crain’s New York Business magazine. Geddes is the head of Metro Claims & Risk Management and Geddes Management Group of Floral Park, New York. Personnel from Metro Claims have been members of catastrophe response teams addressing a number of major natural disasters, including the Tropical Storms Sandy and Isaias in the tri-state area and Hurricane Irma in Florida. Since the age of 22 he has been a published fiction author and has also written for major industry publications, including Claims Advocate, Risk Management Magazine, Construction Claims & CLM Magazine.

Geddes was the vice president of the New York Chapter of the National African American Insurance Association (NAAIA) from 2016 to 2020. Currently, he serves as the board chair for Community Mediation Services in New York. In 2018, he founded the Northeast Insurance Conference (NICE) to highlight the range of professional experience and opportunities in the insurance industry. The conference represented the most diverse gathering of insurance industry talent from across the US who met to discuss the issues and trends confronting the insurance industry.

Responding to his selection, Geddes said that he was honored to be listed along with the other honorees, who he described as “doing tremendous things for New York City and beyond,” and stated that his work is just beginning. He congratulated the other notable Black leaders and added that he had long admired their “initiatives and presence.”

Crain’s acknowledged that the Black community in the United States represents much more than a long history of systemic inequities and that it is characterized by “mettle and dignity, by fraternity and daring and resilience. Crain’s selection of the 94 Black leaders for its 2021 list focuses on the Black men and women who impacted New York City through their professional, communal, and philanthropic successes, particularly those highlighting diversity and inclusion. To find the honorees, Crain’s consulted with trusted sources in the Black and New York City business communities and vetted the nominees suggested by people and companies in the area.