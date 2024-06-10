Jamaican Entrepreneur, Yoni Epstein, Receives Prestigious 2024 Entrepreneurship Laureate Prize

Jamaican entrepreneur and the founder of itel International, Yoni Epstein, 44, has been honored with the Anthony N. Sabga Award for Caribbean Excellence, the most prestigious corporate award in the Caribbean, and named the 2024 Entrepreneurship Laureate. Itel is the largest domestic business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer experience firm in the region. The announcement of his award was provided on February 20, 2024, in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, and the award will be presented in May 2024 at a gala ceremony in Barbados. Epstein is one of five laureates chosen by The Awards’ Regional Eminent Persons Panel.

Recognized for contributions to the customer experience sector

Entrepreneur Epstein is the founding chair and CEO of itel and one of the 50 most influential corporate leaders in Latin America and the Caribbean. He is well known for focusing on developing a business for the future and for working for an impact beyond profit. The award recognizes his efforts in transforming perceptions of providers of the Caribbean customer experience. Epstein launched the firm in 2012 with a staff of seven individuals. A decade later, the company operates in seven nations and has 7,000 members. The brand is known for evolving from a local success to an international influencer. Epstein’s commitment to developing people has continued over his 20 years in the customer support industry, and his firm emphasizes the core values of quality, integrity, reliability, and family. Beyond itel, Epstein established the nonprofit 4Ys Foundation in 2019 to support sports, education, innovation, and the environment.

Yoni Epstein

Epstein’s reaction to receiving the award

Commenting on his award, Epstein said he was humbled and honored by its presentation, adding that is especially meaningful to be recognized by leaders “in the region where you’re from” for displaying to the world the potential of the Caribbean’s offerings to the competitive international environment.

Awards and achievements

Itel has won over 15 awards in its industry, and Epstein was named “Entrepreneur of the Year” by Nearshore Americas and voted “One of the most influential business process outsourcing leaders of the nearshore region” in 2016. He has shown his commitment to growing the economy of the Caribbean region with his significant engagement with the business community. He was the founding president of the Business Process Industry Association of Jamaica (now called the Global Services Sector Association of Jamaica), as well as past chair of the five-year Global Services Sector Project, which focuses on improving the skills of business talent. He has served as chair of CarRental8.com and is a member of the board of directors for JAMPRO.

Anthony N. Sabga Awards

Epstein is one of five laureates who will receive awards at a gala ceremony in Barbados in May. The Anthony N. Sabga Awards were established in 2005. The awards are administered by the ANSA McAL Foundation, the philanthropic division of the ANSA McAL Group. The work of 57 Caribbean nationals has been recognized to date. Epstein is the 13th individual to receive the award.