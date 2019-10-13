Jamaican Fried Chicken Recipe

Jamaican fried chicken is in a class of its own. You have not tried Fried Chicken till you try Jamaican fried chicken. Authentic Jamaican fried chicken is infused with our unique mixture of seasoning that keeps people coming back for more.

The prep time for Jamaican Fried Chicken is about 20 minutes, with a cooking time of approximately 30 minutes for 10 pieces of chicken. The calorie count is approximately 355 for one 3.5 to 4 lb. chicken cut into 10 pieces.

Marinate/Seasoning Rub Ingredients

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon minced garlic or garlic powder

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon black or white pepper

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon curry powder

2 teaspoons minced thyme

2-3 teaspoons hot sauce – adjust to taste

1 teaspoon of Allspice can be added if desired

Combine the dry ingredients into a large bowl. Place chicken with or without the skin in the bowl with all the marinate/seasoning rub ingredients. Mix with hands or stir until each piece of chicken is thoroughly coated. Discard extra rub/seasoning Leave chicken in the bowl, cover tightly and place in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, but preferably overnight. The chicken can also be placed in a reclosable zip-lock bag instead of in the bowl if desired while it marinates.

Coating Ingredients

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

¾ teaspoon salt, adjusted to taste

1 Tablespoon garlic powder

1 Tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon paprika

1 cup milk

Mixing/Coating the Chicken

Whisk together the dry coating ingredients in a large bowl. Pour 1 cup milk into a separate, shallow bowl or dish. Dip/roll each piece of chicken in the milk. Take each piece of chicken from the milk and immediately roll it in the coating mixture until completely covered. Shake off any excess. Place on a plate or platter to await frying.

Frying the Chicken

In a deep cast iron skillet or deep fryer, heat 2-3 cups vegetable oil to 375 degrees. The oil temperature will drop once the chicken is added. Use a pair of tongs to gently place four pieces of chicken in the oil. It’s best to fry no more than four at a time so the skillet or deep fryer isn’t overcrowded. Turn the pieces once every 10-20 minutes with the tongs, depending upon the size of the pieces. Fry the chicken until it has a rich, golden brown color. The chicken is done when the inside is no longer pink and the juices are clear when pierced with a chicken fork. Remove the chicken from the pan or deep fryer using tongs. Drain the chicken on paper towels that have been placed on a wire rack. Repeat the process with the remaining pieces. Allow at least 10 minutes time for each batch to cool before serving.

