Jamaican Gevanni Hutton a Favorite to Win “The Voice UK”

Gevanni Hutton, a 17-year-old singer from Jamaica, was selected to be part of the team coached by the Black Eyed Peas star will.I.am on the United Kingdom television show “The Voice UK.” Hutton is already a leading contender to win the show’s competition and a major fan favorite of viewers. He was chosen to participate in the final of the competition’s Knockout Round.

Coach will.i.am joined the other coaches on the show – Sir Tom Jones, Meghan Trainer, and Olly Murs – in choosing their semi-finalist team members. Hutton won his place in the final following his face-off with co-competitors Claudillea Holloway and Baby Sol. Discussing his selection for Team Will, Hutton told the program’s host Emma Wills that he was not expecting to be chosen and was definitely taking pride in himself for his achievement. While Hutton is a crowd favorite to win “The Voice UK,” it may be that the Black Eyed Peas performer who is coaching Team Will may not have the victory in hand. Hutton is currently in second place in the ranking by Ladbrokes bookmakers. Hutton is getting the most attention in terms of popularity, winning his place on Team Will with his performance of Rozalla’s “Everybody’s Free.” He is a student who moved to London from Jamaica at the age of 15. If he wins “The Voice UK” Hutton will be offered a recording contract with a record company.

Jamaicans are no strangers to The Voice sing competition. On December 17th, 2013, Jamaican Tessanne Chin won Season 5 of The Voice USA on NBC as part of Adam Levine’s team.

The Voice UK began airing on BBC One on 24 March 2012. The show was created by John de Mol and based on the concept The Voice of Holland. There are five different stages to The Voice UK: producers’ auditions, blind auditions, battle phase, knockouts, and live shows.

Information and Photo Source: The Voice UK, Gevanni Hutton Instagram