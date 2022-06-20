Jamaican Jason Aiken Honored as a Professor of the Year at South Florida College

Jason Aiken, a professor of economics at Broward College Central Campus, has been honored for his classroom work and support of students by being named a Professor of the Year for 2021/2022. Aiken has taught at Broward since 2015 and was also recognized as Professor of the Year for Broward College Online. He was one of 11 full-time and adjunct faculty members from all the College’s locations and online. The honorees were nominated by their peers and by students, with the nominations then reviewed by a selection committee at each campus. The Professor of the Year Award is one way that Broward College recognizes the dedication, innovation, and creativity of its faculty members. Dr. Jeffrey Nasse, the College’s provost and senior vice president of academic affairs, congratulated the awardees, noting that they are examples of “outstanding commitment” to ensuring the success of their students.

Professor Jason Aiken graduated from Ithaca College in New York, graduating in 2005 with a BA in Math-Economics and Physics. He went on to earn an MS in International Economics from Florida Atlantic University in 2009.

In addition to Professor Aiken at Hugh Adams Central Campus are professors Victoria Bower, lecturer in the Social Behavior Science and Human Services department; Joshua Kimber, professor of Philosophy and Ethics; and Jose Rivera, professor of Mathematics and Computer Science. Professors honored at North Campus are Guensley Jerome, adjunct instructor of Developmental Math, Statistics, Pre-calculus, and Trigonometry; Lisa Rockford, lecturer in the Visual Arts Department; and Arianna Rose, lecturer in the Theater Department. Professors honored at the Judson A. Samuels South Campus are Nargita Arora, full-time professor in the Workforce Development department; Angela Code, adjunct professor of American Government; and Toribio Matamoris, adjunct instructor in Mathematics. Professor Lourdes Heuer, associate professor of English, was named along with Professor Aiken as Professor of the Year for Broward College Online.

Broward College serves some 60,000 students each year, providing residents with BA programs in select programs, two-year career degrees, two-year university transfer degrees, and certificate programs. Broward’s mission is to provide affordable, accessible, and high-quality educational services to the area’s diverse community of learners.