Jamaican Marlon Hill honored by NHL’s Florida Panthers in Team’s “28 Days of Black Excellence” Program

Jamaican-Born attorney Marlon Hill was honored by the Florida Panthers NFL team in its program “28 Days of Black Excellence.” The Panthers are marking Black History Month by recognizing residents of South Florida who are making a real difference in their local communities. The honorees include Black business owners, teachers, athletes, and health care workers who have a special day designated to celebrate their contributions.

Marlon Hill was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and has had several leadership roles in South Florida’s African American and Caribbean American communities. Hill earned his undergraduate and law degrees from Florida State University and completed study-abroad programs at Universidad de Costa Rica in San Jose and the Faculty of Law program at the University of the West Indies in Barbados.

He was described as an “outstanding member” of the business and professional leadership community in South Florida by the Daily Business Review. He has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the Bill Colson Leadership Award from the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the Bridge Builder Award from the M. Athalie Range Foundation, and the inaugural Ruth Shack Community Leadership Award from the Miami Foundation.

Hill is a board member of the Miami Parking Authority, Kozyak Minority Foundation, and BMe Community and has been a member on the board of directors of the Miami Foundation, Miami Book Fair International, and the Orange Bowl Committee. He served as president of the Caribbean Bar Association and was an inaugural Fellow in the local leadership development program, Miami Fellows Initiative sponsored by the Miami Foundation. He provides a weekly commentary on Caribbean Riddims on WNMA 1210AM each week entitled “The People’s Politics,” and has authored op-ed articles on issues of civic interest and social and cultural matters for the Miami Herald and Sun-Sentinel newspapers. He is a recurring contributor to “This Week in South Florida” on WPLG Local 10.

Hill serves as Of Counsel with Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman law firm. He represents local governments, businesses and entrepreneurs in business transactions, intellectual property and government matters concentrated in the hospitality, tourism, arts and entertainment and technology sectors.

Outside of his law practice, he is an occasional MC/DJ host for special events and local bar association events in South Florida and serves as a volunteer at St. Louis Catholic Church’s Emmaus Ministry.