Jamaican Named President Of South Florida City’s Chamber Of Commerce

The Chamber of Commerce in the city of Lauderhill, Florida, has a new president. Jamaican Karella Chang was installed as President at a ceremony at the Chateau Mar Golf Resort in the South Florida city. Chang is an entrepreneur and the owner of Vintage Events. She formerly served as a board member and had worked with the Lauderhill Chamber since its beginnings. She will replace Sharon McLennon, the outgoing president.

Change also served in the role of president of the Lauderhill Kiwanis Club for four years and comes to her new post with many aspirations. She plans to keep the focus chiefly on bringing additional resources to Lauderhill businesses through enhancing the Chamber’s visibility. Chang has also stated she will continue the Chamber’s commitment to working with the city to determine which issues faced by businesses are most significant and to implement the policies and plans that will most effectively address those critical issues. Chang’s other plans for the Chamber include the creation of meaningful partnerships designed to uplift membership via networking forums and signature events. The increased visibility of the Chamber’s efforts to reach out to businesses to hopefully encourage businesses to view Lauderhill as a viable location for meeting the needs of their businesses.

Commenting on her new role, Chang thanked the community via social media, stating, “I really want to take this opportunity to thank everyone again who showed their love and support one way or the other. I look forward to serving the Lauderhill Chamber to the best of my abilities and to the community Lauderhill, which it serves. I ask that you keep myself and team in your prayers as we move forward together. Many blessings to you all. K.C.”

Photo Source: Facebook