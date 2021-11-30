Jamaican Olympian Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce Honored In Florida

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce was honored at a fundraiser for her Pocket Rocket Foundation in South Florida at the Miramar Cultural Center. The event, “An Evening with an Olympian,” successfully raise thousands of dollars for the foundation with an auction of a pair of Fraser Pryce’s running spikes, wig, competition gear, a painting of the athlete with her son, and a weekend stay at the Altamont West Hotel. The high-point of the event was the presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award to the four-time 100-meter World Champion by Jamaica’s Consul General Oliver Mair.

Fraser Pryce was also presented with the keys of the city of Miramar and Broward County. Miramar city commissioner, Alexandra Davis, declared November 16 to be Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce Day. During the event, Fraser Pryce spoke with guests and had her photograph taken will everyone who asked. Mair noted that Fraser Pryce has made Jamaica proud in a “most respectable and humble manner” and emphasized her focus on empowering others. The athlete expressed her thanks for the high turnout at the event and for the support given to her foundation

The “Pocket Rocket Foundation” was born out of the desire of Olympian Fraser-Pryce, to create lasting change in the lives of student-athletes and children in children’s homes across Jamaica by providing academic scholarships and other assistance. Through donations and fundraisings, the Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce Pocket Rocket Foundation Scholarships will provide scholarships and assistance.

Photo: Nick Ford