Jamaican-Owned Fashion Design Company Win Awards at Milan Fashion Week

Jamaican-born fashion designer Carmicheal Byfield received an award from Mad Mood Milano Fashion Week on September 27, 2021. He announced the win on Facebook, posting, “It’s not mines, IT’S US, team House of Byfield won an award & I accept and celebrate this award from Mad Mood Milano Fashion Week 27tth Sept 2021 & everyone whom travelled WITH team House Of Byfield to Milan, Italy.”

Mad Mood is a launching platform for designers, both Italian and international, and provides a space in which traditional tailoring, research, and cutting-edge fashion meet to create a global “melting pot of art, fashion, culture, and identity of a territory.” The Mad Mood runway at Milan Fashion Week offered fashionistas the chance to experience the excellence and creativity of young designers, who represent independent and vanguard approaches to fashion. These designs shun the “logic of the global market” and cater to niche clientele looking for a “made to measure” product. A major part of the Mad Mood approach is displaying the territorial identity and tailoring secrets of various regional cultures worldwide.

Designer Carmichael Byfield was born in Kingston, Jamaica, in 1975 and migrated to the Netherlands in 2008. In the Netherlands, he discovered a passion for designing menswear that led him to attend fashion school in pursuit of his goals. He started freelancing in 2011 while studying fashion and developed a style that has been described as “colorful and elegant” with “clever detailing and a sporty touch.” He uses light, flowing fabrics that he layers into asymmetric forms and frequently drapes his designs directly on the body. His fashions are produced in the Netherlands using local top-quality materials, as well as those sourced from Belgium and Germany. Byfield works to present the fashion collections of the House of Byfield twice a year.

The House of Byfield is globally recognized as one of the top couture ready-to-wear brands and a leader in quality and innovative design. It is also synonymous with luxury and glamor. Designer and founder Byfield expanded his ready-to-wear offerings to include MIN, a line of diffusion evening attire, in 2011. His signature fashion approach also led him to introduce additional product categories, essentially transforming his design house into a luxury lifestyle brand.

Although he lives in the Netherlands and the corporate office of his company is in Rotterdam where the collections are manufactured, Byfield says his inspiration always comes from the nature of Jamaica, the country where he was born.

Photos – House of Byfield Facebook