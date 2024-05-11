Jamaican Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, Delivers Historic Address at Delaware State University Commencement

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness made history as the first sitting head of government to address a commencement ceremony at Delaware State University (DSU) in its 132-year history. DSU President Dr. Tony Allen, noting the strong ties between DSU and Jamaica as well as The University of the West Indies, highlighted the significance of Holness’s address. The event was particularly meaningful as 38 Jamaican students were among the graduates.

Holness expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and praised DSU for its impressive work in improving lives locally and globally. He also emphasized the meaningful partnership between DSU and Jamaican universities.

The evening before the ceremony, Holness was honored at a state dinner hosted by Delaware Governor John McCarney and President Allen. The commencement ceremonies was held on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Founded on May 15, 1891, as the Delaware College for Colored Students under the Morrill Act of 1890, Delaware State University (DSU) started with a 95-acre property north of Dover. It was renamed the State College for Colored Students in 1893 and launched with five courses leading to a baccalaureate degree. The institution evolved, adding curricula and divisions over the years. In 1947, it became Delaware State College and in 1993, Delaware State University. Accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education since 1957, DSU offers a range of degrees and is recognized for its academic excellence and diverse student body. Governed by 12 presidents, including current President Tony Allen, DSU’s growth includes a 356-acre campus with over 50 buildings and an enrollment of 6,451 students as of fall 2023. DSU’s physical infrastructure has expanded significantly, including two farm properties, locations in Wilmington and Georgetown, and its Airway Science Program base at the Delaware Air Park in Cheswold.

Photo – Delaware State University