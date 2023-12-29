Jamaican Radio Host Patricia Montague in Florida Shares Experience on New Train Line from Ft Lauderdale to Orlando

My last long-distance train journey was a memorable trip to the 1998 World Cup in France, featuring the Reggae Boyz. So, when Brightline’s public relations team invited me to experience their service, I eagerly seized the opportunity.

We boarded the train at the downtown Fort Lauderdale station. Anyone familiar with downtown Fort Lauderdale knows that parking is usually a challenge, so the dedicated parking garage was a welcome sight. The station itself was a blend of bright, clean, sleek, and modern aesthetics, with panoramic views bathed in beautiful light. I captured many pictures while waiting to board our distinctively bright yellow train, which arrived right on time.

Premium Service

To Orlando, we travelled in the Smart Class. All seats were reserved, a detail we initially overlooked, leading to a humorous moment of seat shuffling. The car boasted soft, gray leather seats much like business class airplane, tray tables with USB plugs, and WIFI. A highlight for me was the cleanliness and spaciousness of the bathrooms – a make-or-break feature in my book. Brownie points to Brightline for this. The onboard service included a range of beverages, snacks, and sandwiches for purchase, allowing us to relax and enjoy views of Florida towns, industrial areas, and wide open spaces.

The Orlando station impressed us with its sheer size and convenient layout, situated right in the airport.

Our return trip in Premium service was nothing short of delightful. Greeted with cool washcloths and excellent onboard service, the comfort of the Premium cabin, which features fewer seats than the Smart cars, was evident. I indulged in the full-service bar, unwinding with adult beverages and a meal of fruit, salad, sandwiches, and a delicious square of chocolate. The trip back was seamless and relaxing.

Why I Recommend Brightline

It’s a stress-free alternative to driving, free from traffic or road construction woes.

When considering gas, tolls, and wear and tear on your vehicle, it’s cost-effective.

The journey allows for comfort and relaxation, offering a chance to enjoy beautiful views or get solid hours of work done.

The onboard service, with its array of food, drinks, and snacks, is excellent.

Convenience is key: with stations in Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and Orlando and 32 daily trains between Orlando and Miami, the service is highly accessible.

Holiday Fun: Brightline offers promotional fares and festive activities for Christmas and New Year celebrations. Families and friends can enjoy photo ops with Santa at Miami Central and Orlando stations, cookie decorating, story time with Mrs. Claus, and onboard sing-alongs.

I’m already looking forward to my next trip on Brightline, a service that combines efficiency with a touch of luxury.

Photo – Patricia Montague