Jamaican Reggae Singer Gyptian To Receive Heritage Award From Consulate General New York

Jamaican reggae artist, Gyptian, whose given name is Windel Edwards, is one of the 2021 recipients of the Consulate General of Jamaica Heritage Award. The awardees will be celebrated at an event in New York on November 5, 2021. Gyptian was notified of his award via an email signed by Alison Wilson, Jamaica’s Consul General, on September 16, 2021. Upon notification, the singer said he felt blessed to receive the honor for his work and that it was “great to be recognized.” The Consulate General of Jamaica Heritage Award is given in recognition of outstanding and dedicated services by individuals in the Jamaican community. Describing Gyptian’s contributions, Tameka Reynolds, his manager, said the artist’s longevity stems from the fact that his music as evolved over time to sustain him as a relevant force in modern reggae and dancehall. “In many ways, Gyptian is a symbol for a generation” that is about breaking down stereotypes. The presentation of the award will occur at the New York office of the Consulate General of Jamaica.

This award ceremony seeks to recognize and honor the work of individuals in our community whose voluntary efforts and sacrifices help to better the lives of others in the Diaspora of Jamaica.

Past recipients of the Consulate General of Jamaica’s Heritage Awards include: Dr Trevor Dixon, Jamaicans Abroad Helping Jamaicans at Home (Jah Jah Foundation); Stephen Drummond, Esq, Drummond & Squillace and, Andrew Morris, Sam’s Caribbean Marketplace, Inc.