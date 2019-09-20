Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending September 20th, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

JAMAICA TO HAVE PLANT-BASED MEDICINE RESEARCH FACILITY

Jamaica is set to become the home of a new research center focusing on plant-based medicine. The government announced its plans to create the center, noting that its opening will involve Dr. Henry Lowe, Jamaican scientist and business leader; Dr. Julius Garvey, son of Jamaican National Hero Marcus Garvey; and Dr. Wilfred Ngwa, a director at the Harvard University Medical School. Audley Shaw, Jamaica’s Industry and Commerce Minister said that Dr. Ngwa will visit the island soon to take part in further discussions about the country’s unique micro-climate situation, which contributes to its suitability as a location for the plant-based medical research facility.

UNION HEADS OFFER TO MEDIATE END TO MINIMG PROTESTS IN COCKPIT COUNTRY

Karen Gayle, the president of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union; Lambert Brown, head of the University and Allied Workers Union; and St. Patrice Ennis, general secretary of the Union of Technical Administrative and Supervisory Personnel, have offered their mediation services to resolve the dispute between mining interests and individuals who are protesting their plans to mine in the environmentally sensitive Cockpit Country protected area. Thee three union leaders believe issues can be resolved via social dialogue, and they are willing to use their expertise in the field to find a resolution to the conflict surrounding the Cockpit Country.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

U.S. ASKS TWO MEMBERS OF CUBAN UNITED NATIONS MISSION TO LEAVE THE COUNTRY

The United States State Department has asked two members of the Cuban mission to the United Nations to leave the county after having been deemed to engage in “activities harmful to US national security,” The State Department also stated that the others in Cuba’s UN mission are restricted to remain in Manhattan. According to a spokesperson for the State Department, the US takes all threats to the country’s national security seriously.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

NEW JAMAICAN CONSUL WANTS REFORMS TO IMPROVE AID TO NATIONALS

In New York, Alison Roach Wilson, the new Consul General for Jamaica, has taken on the mission of promoting and protecting the interests of Jamaican nationals who live in 33 of the 50 United States, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Wilson has announced her intention to institute reforms that are designed to improve relations with Jamaicans in the Diaspora during her time at New York’s consulate. She plans to make reforms that will benefit the largest English-speaking Caribbean community in the state.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

JAMAICA RECEIVES PRAISE AS FINAL IMF REVIEW FINISHES

Jamaica has attained another goal as the nation’s economy continues to recover. Jamaican has now complete the final review of its three-year precautionary stand-by arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). According to Christine Lagarde, former managing director of the agency, Jamaica is to be praised for completing the arrangement, which was instituted after the four-year US$932 million Extended Fund Facility (EFF) that began in 2013. “Congratulations. Congratulations for six and a half years of partnerships with us, but more importantly a successfully program that has helped Jamaica and the Jamaican people. She said.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAIINMENT NEWS

“LOVE IS ALL I BRING” PROJECT FEATURES QUEENS OF TROJAN

The legendary Trojan Records/BMG label has highlighted the many influential women who represent its unique sound in a project called “Love Is All I Bring: Reggae Hits & Rarities by the Queens of Trojan.” The historic compilation of hit tunes and rare recordings is scheduled for release on October 25, 2019. It will feature selected tracks by some of the greatest of reggae’s female artists of Trojan Records, including Millie Small, Althea & Donna, Marcia Griffiths, Phyllis Dillon, and Susan Cadogan. The collection is organized on two LPs/discs, with hit songs on one and rarities on the other.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

REGGAE GIRLZ, JAMAICA FOOTBALL FEDERATION SETTLE PAY DISPUTE

While the Reggae Girlz coaches have yet to receive pay, the general secretary of the Jamaica Football Federation Dalton Wint says he expects a strong team for the qualifying events for the Olympics According to Wint, all the outstanding funds owed to the national senior team have been settled. With this issue resolved, Wint says the next step will be to create a strong team that is focused on the first round of the OONCACAF Olympic qualifiers, which are slated for September 30 to October 8, 2019. He expects the coaches’ pay situation to be “cleared up” by September 25.