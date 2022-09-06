Jamaican Resort Included in List of Top 14 Inclusive Caribbean Resorts for Families

The Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort and Spa in Montego Bay, Jamaica, is among the top 14 all-inclusive Caribbean resorts for families listed by US News for 2022. The family-centered resort in Jamaica offers a multitude of amenities and activities that include two outdoor swimming pools, water sports, a kids club, a teen lounge, a fitness facility, and unlimited dining and drinks for a single all-inclusive price. Available add-ons feature spa treatments and private beach cabanas. The resort is close to several golf courses, a 600-foot waterfall, luxury shopping venues, and a haunted mansion brimming with history. For those seeking extra luxury, butler services are available in the Butler Suites and Villas.

The Jewel Grande resort offers the perfect tropical island paradise for those who want to get away from it all. From its world-class space to its gorgeous accommodations, the resort provides the ultimate all-inclusive luxury in Montego Bay, just 15 minutes from the Sangster International Airport and close to all some of the most popular attractions on the island.

Montego Bay is located on the northwest coast of Jamaica near the Blue Mountains. The coast is famous for its white sand beaches and turquoise sea. The area is rich with history, reggae music, and signature Jamaican cuisine like jerk chicken. It also features exquisite natural wonders, such as Dunn’s River Falls and exotic jungle and mountain terrain. And of course, the beaches, which include popular sites like Cornwall Beach, Doctor’s Cave Beach, and the Walter Fletcher Beach, which is especially great for kids.

Tours of colonial plantations and the haunted Rose Mansion are featured. Montego Bay also offers unlimited water sports, duty-free shopping, world-class golf courses, and unique and exciting nightlife. There is something for everyone in the family to enjoy at the Jewel Grande.

