Jamaican Resort Named One of Five Must-Visit Spots for Food Lovers

In addition to its spectacular beaches, fascinating history, and many popular activities, the Caribbean is the perfect place for travelers to enjoy some of the best cuisines on the planet, and the Royalton Negril resort in Jamaica has been included among the top five venues for food lovers by Travel Pulse.

The Royalton Negril provides its guests with a selection of world-class restaurants headed by famous chefs who have developed creative and exclusive menus to meet the expectations of the most discerning foodies. The resort’s Gourmet Marche restaurant offers fresh local and global flavors that include healthy meal options, fresh fruit, and juices. Special children’s buffets are provided as well. At the Armadillo, resort guests will find many top-quality Tex-Mex options, including fajitas and grilled seafood. The eatery also features smoked meats. Other restaurants at the Royalton Negril are Calypso, which offers some of Jamaica’s favorite dishes; Grazie Italian Trattoria, a perfect lunch and dinner spot for families that serves Italian dishes outdoors; and the Hunter Steakhouse where food lovers can enjoy premium steak meals and a la carte cuisine along with wine pairings recommended by the restaurant’s expert sommeliers.

The other four Caribbean resorts that make up the top five best for foodies are Jade Mountain in St. Lucia, where guests can partake of exemplary gastronomic experiences at the restaurants Celestial Terrace headed by Chef Allen Susser in a location designed by architect Nick Troubetzkov and noted for its scenic beauty; Curtain Bluff in Antigua, a resort combining the natural beauties of the Caribbean with world-class amenities and dining experiences featuring weekly barbeques, Italian dishes, banana pancakes, fresh fish and meats, and a range of unique desserts at its restaurants Tamarind, Seagrae, and Seagrape; Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic, which offers luxury service in a wonderful natural setting that includes golf courses, polo fields, a shooting range, and eight gourmet restaurants that include the Minitas Beach Club and Restaurant, Chilango Taqueria, La Cana Bar and Restaurant, La Piazetta, Lago Restaurant, La Casita, and SBG; and Malliouhana in Anguilla, a favorite venue for romantic getaways on white-sand beaches with crystal clear Caribbean waters that offers award-winning restaurants led by award-winning chefs, including Celeste, Leon’s at Meads Bay, and Bar Soleil.