Jamaican Restaurant One of 13 Best Black-Owned in Atlanta

Atlanta is known as a melting pot of cultures, especially in its choice of cuisines. African-American influenced dishes are among the best options and range from soul food to Caribbean island flavors.

Mango’s, an Atlanta, Georgia, restaurant featuring Jamaican and Caribbean cuisine, was included among the top 13 black-owned eateries in the city. Mango’s offers jerk chicken, fried tilapia salad, and Jamaican patties. Dessert lovers can choose between mango cheesecake and bread pudding.

Another top black-owned restaurant is the Milk & Honey restaurant, which was started by Chef Sammy Davis, the winner of the cooking competition TV show “Chopped: Redemption” on the Food Network. Chef Davis offers a menu that features rotisserie chicken and all-day brunch. Among the top 10 brunch offerings are lobster gumbo and grits and barbequed pulled chicken biscuit.

In addition to the Jamaican cuisine offered at Milk & Honey, diners should visit the Busy Bee Café for soul food, the New Orleans-style eats at BQE Restaurant & Lounge, fried green tomatoes to peach pound cake at Jay’s kitchen bar, K & K Soul Food for southern staples like collard greens and fried chicken, Le Petit Marché for sandwiches, paninis and breakfast options; the Old Lady Gang Southern Cuisine and Rosie’s Coffee Café for breakfast.

Photo Courtesy: Mango’s Caribbean Restaurant Facebook