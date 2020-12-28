Jamaican Restaurant Listed among 20 Best New Restaurants in Pittsburgh in 2020

Restaurants in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, have suffered their worst year in history due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indoor dining is closed by state order under January 4, 2021, in an effort to stop the spread of the disease. However, even in 2020, there are still many opportunities to eat out in Pittsburgh, and while the Top 20 new eateries that opened for business in 2020 listed here by NEXTPittsburgh cannot offer indoor dining, takeout and delivery are still excellent options, and some even brave the elements outside with the use of heat lamps and fire pits.

One of the new restaurants that come highly recommended by NEXTPittsburgh is 2 Sisters, 2 Sons Caribbean Cuisine, which is located in Sharpsburg. This venue offers a taste of Jamaica at a great price. Its menu features traditional island dishes like Fried Plantains, Beef Patties, spicy Jerk Chicken, Curry Chicken and Seafood Fritters. It also offers family-sized meals for larger groups such as Oxtail Dinner or Goat Dinner in a Brown Stew of Curry. Diners have welcomed the Jamaican eatery to the neighborhood, which is undergoing rapid changes.

The other new restaurants on the Top 20 list incude Fig & Ash on the North Side, which specializes in comfort food with Italian and French touches; Sewickley Tavern in Sewickley, which serves what it calls “elevated bar food;” El Sabor Latin Kitchen on Penn in Bloomfield offers Mexican cuisine with Honduran influences; Coop de Ville in the Strip District provides a game arcade, a lounge, and a little library along with its range of chicken dishes and a full coffee bar; Mi Empanada offers the perfect takeout food with empanadas made in the Argentine style created by a native of Argentina; Viridis on the South Side that focuses on breakfast and features pastries like Match Pistachio Croisssants Glazed Brioche Doughnuts; The Speckled Egg in Downtown Pittsburgh, which offers a superior breakfast menu with traditional choices, recent innovations like avocado toast garnished with crab, as well as juice blends and unique cocktails; Pane è Pronto in the Strip District is a bakery that features baguettes, ciabatta, sourdough, and focaccia, as well as home-made pasta and sauces, favorites like Eggplant Lasagna; Cobra in Bloomfield serves Korean food in a futuristic neon-lit venue and features Kimchi Mandu Dumplings and Wagyu Fried Rice; and Pita My Shawarma in Lawrenceville, which began as a food truck and now offers its Lebanese and Mediterranian food like Falafel Wrap and Chicken Shawarma at a storefront location.

The other top new restaurants are Fire Bar & Grill, Dormont; JuJu’s Italian Deli, Dormont; Mel’s Petit Café, Mt. Lebanon; M.I.C.K., Upper St. Clair; Brick & Barrel, Fox Chapel; Oak Hill Post, Brookline; The Standard Market & Pint House, Downtown; Chef’s Table Restaurant, Ross; and St. Clair Social, Friendship.

Photo Source: Facebook