Jamaican Sanya Goffe Chosen as Fellow In Prestigious Eisenhower Program

Jamaican Sanya Goffe, a partner at the law firm Hart Muirhead Fatta, has been selected as one of 25 leaders from around the world to receive the prestigious Eisenhower Fellowship. Goffe was chosen from more than 1,000 candidates worldwide to represent Jamaica in the Fellowship’s 202 Women’s Leadership Program. The program will run from October 11, 2020, to November 12, 2020. In addition to her work with the law firm, Goffe serves as the president of the Pension Industry Association of Jamaica. She is the 12th Jamaican to receive the award.

The Eisenhower Fellowships are awarded to leaders who make outstanding contributions to their communities. Presented each year, the program looks for diverse and dynamic leaders worldwide in private, public, and nonprofit sectors. Its goal is to facilitate “transformative exchanges of knowledge and ideas with thought leaders, visionaries and achievers in their respective fields.” What the awarded Fellows share is a desire to make positive and meaningful change in the world by collaborating with peers across all borders and professional sectors. The fellowships represent a powerful network of women who have led efforts to develop continuing opportunities to advance their leadership and strengthen their impact on society.

The mission of the Eisenhower Fellowship program is to choose “ambitious, disciplined and rising leaders with the vision to make the world a better place as well as the ability to create and implement a concrete plan to make that vision a reality post-fellowship.” Those receiving the fellowships are expected to enhance its values of “peace, prosperity and justice, with real-world impact in their home countries.”

According to Sandra Glasgow, the chair of the local nominating committee, selection for the global program is highly competitive. In order to achieve a placing for Jamaica, the committee knew it had to nominate an exceptional individual, and Goffe’s passion for and knowledge of pension reform and development as a way to improve the social safety net in Jamaica made her the preferred candidate. Glasgow added that the local fellows were “delighted” with Goffe’s excellent representation of Jamaica during the rigors of the selection process at the international level.

Glasgow described Goffe as “an emerging leader with infinite potential,” and said the committee believed her selection and participation in the program will boost her ability to become the “pre-eminent authority” on private and public pensions and pension reform, as well as a sought-after company director, and an expert in corporate law and governance in Jamaica. Glasgow also noted that at the end of the fellowship period, it is expected Goffe’s work will be enhanced by experience gained in participation and that Jamaica will see “consequential outcomes and continued development” in terms of pension reform.

Photo source: Sanya Goffe Twitter