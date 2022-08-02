Jamaican School Among World’s Top 10 Shortlisted as Best for Overcoming Adversity by International Education Association

T4 Education has included Marcus Garvey Technical High School in St. Ann on its Top 10 list of the World’s Best School Prizes in the “Overcoming Adversity” category. The principal of Marcus Garvey Technical, Anniona Jones, explained that the “Overcoming Adversity” category prize is given to recognize schools that, while facing challenges, support and develop children with the socio-emotional skills they need to ensure personal growth and the betterment of the school as a community. T4Education is an international organization dedicated to the provision of the tools, initiatives, and events teachers need to improve education.

Marcus Garvey Technical has successfully eliminated the label of a “failed school” to a school that set records in the number of CSEC examination passes. According to Principal Jones, being included on the shortlist in the Top 10 Overcoming Adversity category represents a major achievement for the Marcus Garvey team, which has displayed “great grit and resilience.” She added that the school is “elated” to have the chance to inspire other schools around the globe that may also be facing serious challenges and obstacles.

Vikas Pota, the founder and CEO of T4 Education, sent a letter to Jamaica’s Minister of Education Faval Williams, writing that the World’s Best School Prizes highlight schools in which principals, teachers, and communities show exemplary leadership and innovation to improve student education during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Marcus Garvey Technical will now participate in World Education Week in October 2022. This will be the largest international online celebration in the world.

The event will be held under the auspices of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) program of the United Nations. A total of US$250,000 in total prizes will be presented. The winning school in each of the five categories will receive US$50,000 to put toward continued efforts to improve and strengthen their schools and communities. In addition to Marcus Garvey Technical, the Top 10 shortlist includes schools from Australia, India, Malaysia, and continental Africa.

Photo – Marcus Garvey Technical High School