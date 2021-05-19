Jamaican Sharon McLennon Operates First 100-Percent Black Woman-Owned Coldwell Banker Franchise in South Florida

Jamaican Sharon McLennon, who started Splendor Realty 19 years ago, is making an important transition in her career as she becomes a Coldwell Banker franchisee. Effective on May 3, 2021, her business will operate under the name Coldwell Banker Splendor Realty. It is the first 100-percent, African American, woman-owned Coldwell Banker franchise in South Florida. McLennon assured the public that while the name had changed, her company’s values had not and that she will continue to serve her community with the best interests of her clients in mind. She said the firm will always place relationships ahead of transactions and that she and her staff will treat others the way they wish to be treated themselves.

McLennon thanked her staff, customers, and others who had supported Splendor Realty over the years as she served as a broker to 50 real estate agents, participated in over 1,000 real estate transactions, and helped hundreds of individuals reach their goal of home ownership. She said she hopes to have the chance to continue helping others to achieve their dreams for years to come.

Sharon McLennon started her career with PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP in New York City in the emerging market practice. She transferred to Miami as a senior associate of the firm and during her tenure there served a client base across several industries that included well-known firms like Brooks Brothers, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Racal Datacom and the Unilever Pension Fund. After five years with Price Waterhouse Coopers, McLennon then moved into private industry, and over the next ten years held the positions of controller and director of accounting. She founded the real estate management consulting services firm Renaissance in 2000, and in 2002, founded Splendor Realty, Inc., an independent real estate brokerage that focused on serving the needs of first-time home buyers.

McLennon is an active member of her community, serving on several boards. She is the past president of the Lauderhill Chamber of Commerce, the Budget and Finance Chair of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, the past president of the South Florida Board of Realtists, the Treasurer of the Broward Affordable Housing Task Force, and the Advisory Board Chair of the Lauderhill YMCA. She also serves on the boards of Amazing Community Partners, Inc. and Island SPACE.

McLennon has a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree in Economics from the City College of New York and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Baruch College. She is a certified CPA in New York State and a licensed real estate broker, community association manager, and real estate instructor.

She lives in Plantation, Florida, with her husband Wayne and their two sons.