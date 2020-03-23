Jamaican Woman Breaks “Glass Ceiling” Becoming First Black Woman on Southern Baptist Board of Trustees

The trustees of Guidestone Financial Resources elected Renée Trewick as the first African American female chair on March 2, 2020. She is also the first black woman to chair any national agency of the Southern Baptist Convention. She was recognized as one of the “amazing Caribbean women” who are having a positive effect on the organization and the world.

An article in The Baptist Press reported how the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) will now have an African American woman on its board for the first time in its 175-year history. Renée Trewick was born in Jamaica and belongs to the Bronx Baptist Church. Her election to this historic post reflects her competence and character and illustrates the growing equity that religious communities have long-awaited.

Trewick was born in St. Ann, Jamaica, but as her parents moved to Kingston later on, she attended Queens High School and that College of Arts, Science, and Technology. After graduation, she went to New York to attend Pace University, majoring in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting and Finance. After completing her college education, she entered the workforce with considerable potential and a set of goals she wanted to accomplish. She has worked for Marsh USA in its New York City office for 30 years. She currently serves as a vice-president with responsibility for risk management. Her dedication to integrity in her work equals her dedication to being of service to others.

Trewick has been involved with Mustard Seed Communities for many years and is a member of the Treasury Team at her church, a position she has held for more than 20 years. Currently, she is the Director of Stewardship at the church. She chaired the Finance Committee at the Metropolitan New York Baptist Association in 2008 and 2009 and was instrumental in leading the financially challenged organization to financial stability. She now serves on the Executive Board, and the organization continues to thrive under its current leadership.

Trewick was recognized in a speech by Justice Vivienne Gordon-Uruakpa on International Women’s Day in which she noted how “God’s outstanding Spirit of Excellence” had transcended the history of the Southern Baptist Convention and its past actions in regard to skin color and gender. O.S. Hawkins, the president of Guidestone, stated that the organization has been “blessed with outstanding trustees representing the broad cross-section of Southern Baptist life, but Renée Trewick has truly risen to the top.” He went on to cite Trewick’s “keen business understanding” which makes her well-suited for her role as chair.

Information and Photo Source: Southern Baptist Convention, Facebook