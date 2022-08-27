Jamaican Women’s Team Makes History Winning George Teale Trophy at Amateur Golf Championship

The women’s golf team of Jamaica earned a historic victory at the 65th Caribbean Amateur Golf Championship in Turks and Caicos and finished with the championship title and the prestigious George Teale Trophy. On the final day of the tournament, team captain Emily Mayne joined Cameron March to score 12 over par in the third round for 156, making a three-day total of a 34 over par score of 466, which handed the win to Jamaica.

The Jamaicans scored 157 and 153 in the first and second rounds, respectively, and won the championship by 12 shots. Puerto Rico came in second with a total score of 478, or 46 over par, with the Dominican Republic taking third place with an overall total of 484.

Jodi Munn Barrow, the president of the Jamaica Golf Association (JGA), was excited by the performance of the young women’s team. Munn Barrow previously played on the team, contributing to five of Jamaica’s prior titles. She expressed her pride as Jamaica defeated Puerto Rico, the tournament favorite, to win by 12 shots overall.

The Jamaican women’s golf team included Emily Mayne, the captain, and rookie players Cameron Marsh, Winnie Lau, and Mattea Issa, all of whom contributed points over the three days of the tournament to secure the championship trophy for Jamaica for the first time. March and Mayne finished the tournament in the Top 10 individual standings at fourth and fifth, respectively. Mattea, who is just 15 years old, finished in seventh place.

The Jamaican men’s team finished in fourth place at the 65th Caribbean Amateur Golf Championship. In the 2021 tournament, the men ended their championship efforts in second place. In the third and final round, Justin Burrowes, William Knibbs, Rocco Lopez, and Owen Samuda were the top four men’s players. They finished with a combined score of 31 over par for a total of 895. This was 35 strokes behind the winning team from Puerto Rico.

The Jamaica Golf Association was established to promote and foster the development of the sport in Jamaica.

Photo – Jamaica Golf Association