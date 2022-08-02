Jamaicans in Switzerland to Celebrate 60th Anniversary of Jamaica’s Independence

The Jamaica Association of Switzerland (JAS) is planning to hold a special celebration of Jamaica’s 60th independence anniversary on Independence Day, August 6, 2022, beginning at 2 pm at the Vidy Wind Club in Lausanne. The celebration is planned as a time for the Jamaican Diaspora and friends of Jamaica to gather together to mark this important occasion.

The 60th anniversary celebration will feature music by DJ Rahpha and guests, along with BBQ, games, and prizes.

There will also be a special commemorative church service on August 7, 2022, beginning at 10:30 am at the World Council of Churches in Geneva. The church service will be organized by H.E. Cheryl Kay Spence, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Mission of Jamaica to the United Nations and Other Organizations in Geneva, and it will offer a moment of prayer and reflection as the Diaspora and friends of Jamaica look forward to the future while celebrating the 60th anniversary of independence. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Nicqi Ashwood, and Apostle Dr. Patrick Williams JP will be the speaker.

The Jamaica Association in Switzerland (JAS) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2005 by eight Jamaican individuals who were living in Switzerland and who wanted to commemorate the Jamaican reggae musician and iconic social justice advocate Bob Marley on the 60th anniversary of his birth. The first celebration was called the “Bob Marley Fete,” and it was held on May 12, 2005, with some 250 Jamaicans and their friends in attendance.

The JAS works to provide networking opportunities for Jamaicans in Switzerland, as well as educational and social activities. It also seeks to showcase the culture and environment of Jamaica as a must-visit tourist destination. The JAS is active in charitable and fundraising efforts to aid the most vulnerable populations in Jamaica as well.

The current officers of the JAS include Marcia Anderson, Public Relations and Fundraising Officer; Vanessa Mattar, Senior Integrity Coordinator at the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR; Kamar Groves, Technician Assistant at the Jamaica Association for the Deaf; and Chantell Marie, Assistant Lecturer at Mico University College.