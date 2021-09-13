Jamaicans Shenseea & Buju Banton Featured on New Kanye West Album

Shenseea has thanked rap artist Kanye West for including two of her songs on his new album, entitled “DONDA.” She took to Instagram to post, “People will say they support me but showing that support is what counts! @kanyewest I can’t thank you enough for it all. “Shenseea continued, “The insight, the exposure, opportunity, support etc… You could’ve picked any other female artiste but you chose ME! As you said, “This is only the beginning #DONDA not 1 but TWO songs on this amazing album. God is great. I know the Caribbean proud a me. Which is your fav??? 1 or 2??” The two songs are “Pure Souls” with Roddy Rich, which is ranked at Number 36 on iTunes’ Hip Hop chart, and “Ok Ok pt 2” with Rooga, which is ranked at Number 122 on iTunes.

“DONDA” is the tenth studio album from West, and it also features the Jamaican dancehall star Buju Banton on the “Believe What I Say” track. The album has 25 tracks in total and is already creating a stir as it was ranked the top album in 130 countries on Apple Music. This is the most Number 1 entries in the platform’s history.

Shenseea, a dancehall singer and songwriter is from Mandeville in Jamaica and lived in Harmony Hall in St. Elizabeth before moving to Kingston at age 3. The artist came to public recognition following a remix of the Vybz Kartel song “Loodi” and her performance on a Reggae Sumfest side stage in 2015. She was on the main stage at the event in 2017 and then toured internationally. A collaboration with Vybz Kartel called “Secret (Remix)” in 2018 solidified her fan base. Shenseea has numerous sponsorship deals with companies like Telecom, Firm Flow, Boom, and Pepsi-Cola. Among her awards are the “Young Hot and Hype Artiste” at the 2016 Youth View Awards and the “Break Out Celebrity” award and “Collaboration of the Year” award in 2016 for “Loodi.” In 2017, she and Sean Paul recorded “Rolling” and she appeared on his European tour in 2017 as well. She has toured globally with her Romeich Entertainment team.

Buju Banton was born Mark Anthony Myrie in Kingston and is considered one of the most important and well-respected reggae and dancehall artists in Jamaican music. He has collaborated with many global hip-hop, Latin, and punk rock musicians and with the sons of reggae legend Bob Marley. While he released several dancehall singles in 1987, he rose to prominence in 1992 with his albums “Stamina Daddy” and “Mr. Mention.” “Mr. Mention became the best-selling album in the history of Jamaica, and in 1992, he broke the record for Number 1 singles in Jamaica, a record previously held by Bob Marley and The Wailers. In the 1990s, his music became influenced by his Rastafari faith, and in 2010, his album “Before the Dawn” won a Grammy in the Best Reggae Album category. He was convicted of drug-related charges in the United States in 2009 and was imprisoned in the US until 2018 when he was deported back to his home in Jamaica.