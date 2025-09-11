What is it like being a Jamaican living in Russia? In the latest episode of Jamaicans to the World, Xavier Murphy sits down with Joshua White, a proud Portmore native whose path has taken him from St. George’s College in Kingston to Rostov-on-Don in Southern Russia. His story is one of strategy, preparation, and a fearless desire to experience the world.

Joshua didn’t stumble into life abroad by chance. While a student at St. George’s College, he spent his spare time studying languages and making international friends online. His goal was clear: prepare himself to study overseas, explore new cultures, and open doors to global opportunities. That dedication paid off. Today, Joshua is fluent in five languages — English, Jamaican Patois, Russian, Spanish, and German — and his accent even carries the influence of Eastern Europe.

Life in Russia: Challenges and Discoveries

When the time came to choose a country, Joshua researched his options carefully. Russia stood out not only because of the visa-free travel arrangement with Jamaica, but also because of the strong academic opportunities in engineering. Rostov-on-Don, a city rich in history and culture near the Caucasus, offered the perfect setting for him to pursue a degree in electrical engineering.

Life in Russia has been both rewarding and eye-opening. Joshua balances his engineering studies with work as an English teacher, helping professionals and students sharpen their language skills. He talks candidly about the challenges of adapting to Russian winters — with temperatures dropping as low as –20°C — and even the difficulty of finding the right barber for Black hair.

Yet, he also shares the joys of discovering Russian cuisine like shashlik (barbecue), borscht (beetroot soup), and pelmeni (dumplings), while still cooking Jamaican favourites whenever he craves a taste of home.

For many Russians, Jamaica immediately brings to mind Usain Bolt, Bob Marley, and the famous Soviet-era song ‘Yamaika’, with lyrics that proclaim: ‘Jamaica! Jamaica! When it seemed like I was burning under your magnificent scorching sun, I could quench my thirst from a spring. But how can I rinse the heat of my heart that burns with passion?’ Joshua embraces these cultural associations while also breaking stereotypes, showing what everyday Jamaican life abroad is truly like. His story highlights not only the similarities between people but also the curiosity and warmth that Jamaicans inspire wherever they go.

Advice for Students and Travellers

Joshua’s biggest piece of advice for anyone planning to study or live abroad? Prepare. Learn the language, understand the currency, research the culture, and be ready for the climate. With those steps, the transition becomes easier, and the experience becomes far more rewarding.

Joshua White’s journey from Portmore, Jamaica, to Rostov-on-Don, Russia is an inspiring reminder of how far determination and preparation can take you. His story will resonate with students, professionals, and anyone curious about what life is like for Jamaicans abroad.

Watch more episodes of Jamaicans to the World on our YouTube channel — and don’t forget to subscribe and share the videos.