Jamaicans Who Live Overseas Encouraged to Invest in Their Home Country

Jamaican Minister of State, Alando Terrelonge, is extending a warm invitation to Jamaicans living overseas: come invest in your home country’s flourishing economy! With Jamaica experiencing sustained growth, Terrelonge sees the diaspora as a crucial partner in propelling this momentum forward.

A great place to make money

Terrelonge stated that Jamaica is experiencing a period of history-making growth and development, which makes it a good bet for investors. In an interview with New York City-based Irie Jam Radio, the Minister promoted available opportunities in construction, which is currently a “booming industry” on the island. He added that exports from Jamaica have exceeded imports for the first time in 40 years, and Jamaicans in the Diaspora should take advantage of the same opportunities that have been recognized by the rest of the world, which is “doing great business in Jamaica.”

Investment in community development

Terrelonge focused particularly on the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE) as a way for Jamaicans in the Diaspora to support community development on the island. The JSSE ensures that those interested in improving the quality of life in Jamaica can make investments in wholesome projects that benefit the socio-cultural economy and protect the country’s physical environment. The JSSE is a good way to link funding to social projects, he said, adding that people can make their investments from wherever they are located around the world.

Strategic partners

Minister Terrelonge further noted that Jamaica’s government views the Diaspora as a strategic partner in efforts to create a “very strong Jamaica for all Jamaicans.” To this end, Terrelonge is encouraging individuals in the Diaspora to participate in the 10th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, which will be held over four days from June 16-19, 2024, in Montego Bay, St James. He urges the participation of those overseas because, as he said, “It is your country and your voice.”

Photo – Deposit Photos