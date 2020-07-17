Jamaicans Worldwide to Select 2020 Festival Song Winner Virtually – Watch The Videos

A special Diaspora edition, Festival Song commentary show is planned for Saturday, July 18, 2020, on the Leo Gilling Show on Jamaicans.com. The program will include Diaspora Media and Music professionals: GCole, of Homegrown with Gcole, Stan Evans Smith Senior music writer at Jamaicans.com, and Sophia Elaine Jackson from WZOP radio, reviewing and discussing the Jamaica 2020 Festival Songs – Top 10 Finalists. The show scheduled for Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 10 am – 12 pm ET (9 am-11 am Jamaican time) will also feature guest appearances by the Festival Song Artists and will be broadcasted live on Jamaicans.com’s Facebook platform at facebook.com/onelovejamaica

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) for the very first time will allow members of the Jamaican Diaspora to cast their votes in this year’s Festival Song Competition. Voting is slated to take place between Sunday, July 19, and July 26, 2020, and will be announced on the Results Show on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Top Ten songs can also be streamed and purchased on Spotify, Amazon, and Itunes. Reggae veteran Freddie McGregor urged Diaspora members to support the Festival song album, proceeds of which he says goes back to the country. “Right now, I’m a beggar, I am begging everyone, support the record so it can get into the Billboard Charts and stay there for long because we are plenty in numbers.”

The Festival Song Competition 2020 boasts an impressive roster of finalists:

Freddie McGregor – Song: Tun Up Di Sound



Buju Banton – Song: I am Jamaican



L.U.S.T – Song: Wave Di Flag



Radix OD – Song: The Place to Be

Nazzle Man – Song: Jamaica Nice

Shuga – Song: One People

Papa Michigan – Song: Jamaica Dance

Sakina – Song: We are Jamaica

Toots & Maytals – Song: Rise Up Jamaicans



Xtra Bigg – Song: Jamaica Paradise

The Leo Gilling Show, Jamaicans.com and the Jamaica Diaspora Arts, Culture and Entertainment Task Force has partnered with the JCDC to spread the word and encourage Diaspora participation. Each week, various Festival Top Ten finalists have been interviewed on Jamaicans.com’s Facebook platform facebook.com/onelovejamaica.

About the Leo Gilling Show

The Leo Gilling Show promotes Jamaican music, culture and interviews of Jamaicans in Jamaica and the Diaspora from all walks of life. The show’s popular Travel Series Falla Backa Mi receives millions of views each year. Leo has been in the entertainment business for decades, and has enjoyed several stints as Compere/Master of Ceremonies at various shows and community events. Leo is most passionate about giving back to his homeland Jamaica.

About Jamaicans.com

Jamaicans.com is the leading website for news, travel, recipes, information, and entertainment pertaining to Jamaica. Jamaicans.com is the premier website for all things Jamaican. Visitors to the site will find interviews, features, travel & cultural information, reviews, commentary, traditional Jamaican recipes, and a language guide.

About JDTAN

The Jamaica Diaspora Arts, Culture and Entertainment Task Force is part of the Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network (JDTAN) is a network of 15 sectoral focused Diaspora Taskforces with members across 21 countries. Taskforces have been operating for the past seven years as a collaborative approach to engage, and mobilize the Jamaican Diaspora to join forces and support Jamaica in achieving Jamaica Vision 2030 and UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs.) For more information visit www.jdtan.org.

