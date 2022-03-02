Jamaica’s Appleton Estate Rum Named among Top 5 Best-Selling Rums in the World

Drinks International has released its Brands Report for 2022. This is the 13th edition of the report, which examines the buying behaviors of the top bars in the world through a survey that tracks which brands are trending among the most influential bartenders in the industry. Researchers were not surprised to find that Jamaican rum came out on top as the country is known for its exceptional rums. Appleton Estate ranked fourth among the Top 5 best-selling rums and fourth among the Top 5 trending rums in the world.

Kamal Powell, regional marketing manager for Appleton Estate at J. Wray and Nephew Limited, said the company is very proud that its “global, premium, award-winning Appleton Estate brand, was recognized by Drinks International, which was able to “capture the spirit of Jamaican Excellence.” Powell added that the brand has been recognized by Drinks International, one of the most trusted global drinks journals in the world, for several years. He said that the listing was an indication that the brand is doing something right. Powell believes that it is the job of J. Wray and Nephew to introduce Jamaican excellence to rum enthusiasts around the world, and once they are aware of the brand, the quality of the Appleton Estate rums “speaks for itself.”

Appleton Estate makes its rums in the Nassau Valley of Jamaica in Siloah, St. Elizabeth. This is also the location of the Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience, a unique tour through rum history in which visitors are introduced to the various expressions of Appleton Estate products and the singular history and process of rum making.

According to Powell, Appleton Estate always welcomes the chance to bring Jamaican excellence to the world, and the world is always excited to become closer to the island’s culture by tasting its finest rums.

The Brands Report is an invitation-only survey of the bar venues appearing in recent editions of The World’s 50 Best Bars, Tales of the Cocktail’s Spirited Awards, and Top 500 Bars; regional awards including the 50 Best Bars in Asia and Germany’s Mixology Awards; countrywide awards like the Class Bar Awards, Australian Bartender Awards, and the Time Out Awards from markets around the world. The pool of bars surveyed rotates each year.

Photo – APE Online