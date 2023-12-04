Jamaica’s Beenie Man, Capleton, Shenseea to Headline 2024 Edition of City Splash Festival in London

Home of Culture

Long List of Jamaican Performers

The first wave of headliners is another epic one with legendary Grammy-nominated Jamaican reggae and dancehall musician Capleton. He will be joined by the one and only long-time reggae hit maker and magician of stage presence Beenie Man, dancehall superstar Shenseea and fellow Jamaican dancehall reggae star Busy Signal known for recent hits like ‘Lady In Red’ . Also announced is Billboard Award nominee and Cameroonian-American singer Libianca, pioneering dub sound system crew Channel One, dancehall dons Iration Steppas, and renowned UK sound system Rampage Sound. On top of this come many more stars including Bossy LDN, Heartless Crew, Rebel Clash, General Levy, Ding Dong, WSTRN, Seani B, Shayna, Marie, Sir DJ Corey, DJ Larni, Anthony B, IQ, Rachael Anson, Saxon Sound, DJ Pioneer, Coldsteps & Supa D, Robbo Ranx and D’Yani.

A Celebration of Black Culture

With huge stage partners and many more headliners to come, City Splash 2024 is already set to be the most immersive Caribbean and African experience in the UK and one not to be missed! The influence of Black culture on the UK will be celebrated in fine fashion once again this year at Brockwell Park. It is a lush rolling green space with ornamental ponds, formal flower beds and a wall garden, lakes and plenty of sloping grounds to explore and relax in. The one day escapist haven is a superbly curated mix of authentic Caribbean and African culture with 45+ Black-owned food traders delivered in partnership with Black Eats LDN, plenty of authentic rum, and a creatives market as well as a wealth of engaging talks, panels and workshops by charity partners.