Jamaica’s Consul General Visits the Eighth Annual South Carolina Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival on Sunday, August 29

Meet Hon Oliver Mair, Consul General of Jamaica to Miami representing the Thirteen Southeastern Diaspora States, on his inaugural visit to Charleston, South Carolina. Join the celebration at the Eighth Annual SC Reggae Jerk Wine Festival on Sunday, August 29, at Brittle Bank Park from 12:00 – 7:00 PM, a time to feast on the scrumptious jerk seasoned foods paired with wine or beer and sway to Reggae music. Both Jerk and Reggae originated in Jamaica. This charity event supports Healthy Lifestyle Network and the fight to end child sexual abuse.

Guests with Scotch Bonnet Tickets receive a complimentary engraved 9oz wine glass to commemorate the event, as well as a complimentary jerk sample paired with wine.

Sway or dance to the sounds of reggae music by Mystic Vibrations, the Dubplates Reggae Band and to Soca music by DJ, Radio Personality Wayne Hall of the Wayne Hall Show. Enjoy other activities like Jamaican Ludo and Dominoes games, Pepper Eating Contest, and a great opportunity to network and learn about Jamaica Jerk from Chef Ty and about Jamaica from the Jamaica Tourist Board.

A portion of proceeds benefit Healthy Lifestyle Network, a 501c3 organization dedicated to helping children and adults in Charleston and Jamaica. Donations of school supplies, soccer balls sizes 3 & 4, shin guards, arts & crafts, cotton fabric, and hand quilting thread are welcomed.

Scotch Bonnet Tickets are $40 per person including the fees on Eventbrite. General Admission $25.00 covers all other festival-goer, Designated Driver, Teen 13 and above. General Admission ticket entitles the holder to access to the vendors and to the entertainment. There is no special preparation for children. No pets allowed.

For more information on the Annual South Carolina Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival, go to www.screggaejerkfestival.com or purchase tickets at https://scjerkfestival.eventbrite.com.