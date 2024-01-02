Jamaica’s Director Of Tourism Donovan White Named Among 2023 HSMAI ‘Top 25’ Extraordinary Mind

The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) has selected Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, Donovan White, as one of its “Top 25 Extraordinary Minds in Sales, Marketing, Revenue Optimization, and Distribution“ for 2023. This is the 21st year HSMAI has compiled the list, which annually recognizes exemplary achievement and leadership in the hospitality sales, marketing, revenue optimization, and distribution.

White Receives Personalized Award

Mr. White will join an exclusive list when he is honored by HSMAI at a reception in New York to be held on February 13, 2024. In addition to the “Top 25” reception, he will be featured in an HSMAI special report, receive a personalized award, and henceforward be recognized as a “Top 25 Extraordinary Mind in Hospitality Sales, Marketing, Revenue Optimization, and Distribution.”

“It is an honor to receive this wonderful distinction from the prestigious HSMAI Adrian Awards,” said White, who was appointed Jamaica’s Director of Tourism in 2018. “I take great pride in Jamaica, and my goal is to continue to further our country’s positive reputation with forward-thinking strategies. To be recognized for strengthening Jamaica’s position as a global brand is something for which I will forever be proud. I have an excellent team with me to thank as they help continue the work to take Jamaica to even greater heights.”

Commendation from Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism

“We are incredibly proud of Donovan White and all that he has accomplished on behalf of Jamaica,” said Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “This honor by HSMAI is a true testament to his hard work as a visionary travel industry leader and reflective of the leadership position the Jamaica tourism brand holds on the international stage.”

Mr. White has more than 20 years of experience as a senior executive in marketing and business development. A strategist and business leader, he is responsible for promoting and further enhancing Jamaica’s reputation as the premier destination in the global marketplace, pursuing an aggressive and robust marketing agenda with a strong focus on technology.

Tourism Leadership

Since taking the helm, White has guided the implementation of several award-winning digital activations including “Join Me in Jamaica” and “Escape to Jamaica.” He also spearheaded the launch of the destination’s “Heartbeat of the World” campaign, strengthening Jamaica’s position as a global culturally relevant brand. Under his leadership, the destination has also re-entered the Asian markets of Japan and India.

“It is with great admiration that we celebrate HSMAI’s 2023 class of Top 25 honorees in hotel sales, marketing, revenue optimization and distribution,” said Robert A. Gilbert, CHME, CHBA, President and CEO of HSMAI. “Through their creativity, dedication, and impact, these remarkable professionals not only excel in their respective fields but have set benchmarks of excellence for the industry and inspire us all.”

The 2023 “Top 25” honorees were judged by a panel of senior industry executives for their recent work based on the following criteria: creativity and innovation, cutting edge sales or marketing campaigns, triumph in challenging situations, and/or efforts that resulted in dramatic gains.

Top 25 To Be Honored in February 2024

The “Top 25” will be honored in person at a reception at the New York Marriott Marquis February 13, 2024. The reception is being held in conjunction with the HSMAI Adrian Awards Celebration, which recognizes the winners of the largest and most prestigious competition in global travel marketing.

In addition to Director White’s extraordinary honor, the Jamaica Tourist Board has also received two bronze awards in the Public Relations/Communications – Feature Placement Online or Print Consumer Media category for their feature coverage in Rolling Stone highlighting 60 years of Jamaican music, and Conde Nast Traveler highlighting the 25th anniversary of the classic film, “How Stella Got Her Groove Back.”

Photo – Jamaica Tourist Board