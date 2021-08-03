Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah Wins the Olympic Women’s 200m Final

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked 20.53 seconds in the women’s 200 meters final, to successfully defend her Olympic crown.

It’s Thompson-Herah second gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics games so far. On Saturday Thompson-Herah clocked 10.61 sec to led Team Jamaican in a clean sweep of the medals in the women’s 100 meters final, with two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce taking silver in 10.74 sec and Shericka Jackson bronze in 10.76 sec.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was 4th in the Tokyo Olympics women’s 200 meters final with a time of 21.94.