Jamaica’s Julie Mango Is “Perfect” New Ambassador for Ding Top-Up Service

Ding, the international mobile recharge service, has selected Jamaica’s Julie Mango as its newest brand ambassador. Describing the actress, comedian, TikTok star, and mental health advocate as “perfect” for the role, Ding noted her life experience and successes as representing the ambition and resilience of many people in the Ding community.

Julie Mango’s Background

Julie Mango was born Juliet Bodley in Jamaica and grew up in the parishes of Clarendon and Manchester. Her father nicknamed her “Julie Mango” because she often picked and enjoyed the fruit from the Julie Mango tree in the family’s front yard. Always passionate about performing, she pursued various career paths – earning a private pilot’s license at age 19 and then working as an engineer – before becoming a successful full-time content creator. She first gained attention on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on skits about the people and culture of Jamaica. She now has some 350,000 followers on Instagram and more than 630,000 followers on TikTok. She uses her personal experience with mental health challenges on her social media platforms to advocate for those facing similar issues.

Julie Mango is “Perfect”

According to Ding, her journey from Jamaica to the United States to pursue her education and career is something that many people in the Ding community can identify with. Her story illustrates the ambition and sacrifice of those living in diaspora communities around the world. This is what makes her “perfect” for Ding, a company with a mission to support people who want to maintain connections to their families and friends when they move overseas to start a new life. The company also wants to make it easy for those living abroad to provide instant support in the form of mobile top-up or gift cards.

More About Ding

An international service, Ding allows its users to add funds to a prepaid phone that has run out of credit. The process is known by different names in different countries, including mobile top-up, mobile recharge, recharge, mobile load, balance, refill, minutes, or credit. Ding makes it possible to send an international recharge online to a mobile phone in less than three seconds. Ding, founded in 2006 by Mark Roden, currently serves more than 150 countries and across some 500 global operators. In 2016, Ding acquired a French top-up firm, Transfert. It released the DingConnect API that allowed businesses to integrate its platform for sale on their own websites or mobile apps in 2018. It was listed as one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe by Financial Times in 2018, and in 2019 opened an office in London. A partnership with Lulu Money in 2019 allowed Ding to offer global mobile top-up service to workers living in the Asia Pacific region. Ding has over 600,000 retail outlets throughout the world.

