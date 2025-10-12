Jamaica’s Poet Laureate, Kwame Dawes, Earns Prestigious American Honor

Jamaica’s Poet Laureate, Kwame Dawes, has been inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, one of the most respected honorary societies in the world. His election in 2025 recognizes decades of groundbreaking work in literature, poetry, and cultural scholarship — a milestone that celebrates both his personal achievement and Jamaica’s rich literary tradition.

A Global Honor for a Jamaican Visionary

The American Academy of Arts and Sciences, founded in 1780, honors individuals who have made significant contributions to knowledge, culture, and society. Dawes joins an illustrious list of members that includes the likes of Benjamin Franklin, Martin Luther King Jr., and Margaret Mead.

This recognition places Dawes among the world’s leading thinkers in arts and humanities — a fitting acknowledgment of his profound influence on Caribbean and African literature. His induction is not only a personal triumph but also a reflection of the enduring global impact of Jamaican creativity.

From Jamaica College to the Global Stage

Kwame Dawes attended Jamaica College, one of the island’s most respected high schools, where his passion for writing began to take root. From those early days, he developed a deep connection to Jamaican culture, language, and storytelling — influences that would later define his voice as a poet.

His journey from Kingston to the international literary stage has been marked by excellence, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to truth in art. Over the years, Dawes has balanced creativity with mentorship, using his platform to nurture emerging writers across the Caribbean and Africa.

A Career Defined by Excellence

A prolific writer, Dawes has published numerous works, including poetry, fiction, criticism, and essays. His collections such as Wisteria: Poems From the Swamp Country, Duppy Conqueror: New and Selected Poems, and City of Bones: A Testament have earned widespread acclaim for their emotional depth and cultural resonance.

His 2024 collection, Sturge Town, received critical praise and was longlisted for the National Book Critics Circle Award. Beyond his writing, Dawes has also contributed significantly to the global literary landscape through editing, teaching, and community engagement.

At Brown University, he serves as Professor of Literary Arts and continues to inspire new generations of writers. He previously taught at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and remains the George W. Holmes Emeritus Professor of English.

Kwame Dawes being officially invested as Jamaica’s fourth Poet Laureate. Photo – National Library of Jamaica

Championing Caribbean and African Voices

Beyond his personal achievements, Dawes has been a tireless advocate for other writers. He co-founded and directs the Calabash International Literary Festival in Jamaica, a landmark event that has become a cornerstone of Caribbean literary culture.

He also leads the African Poetry Book Fund, an initiative that supports the publication and promotion of African poets around the world. His work has expanded the global conversation on African and Caribbean literature, giving new writers visibility and opportunity.

Dawes is a Chancellor of the Academy of American Poets and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature. His numerous honors include the Windham-Campbell Prize for Poetry, the Musgrave Medal, and Jamaica’s Order of Distinction (Commander Class) in recognition of his cultural contributions.

A Milestone Moment for Jamaica

Kwame Dawes’s induction into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences underscores the power of Jamaican literature to transcend borders. It’s a moment of pride for the island’s cultural community and an inspiration for young artists who see in his journey the proof that Jamaican talent can shine on any stage.

His recognition reinforces the global importance of Caribbean thought and storytelling — a reminder that the rhythms of Jamaica continue to shape the world’s understanding of art, identity, and humanity.

Other 2025 Inductees from Brown University

Alongside Kwame Dawes, seven other distinguished faculty members from Brown University were elected to the Academy in 2025:

Kim Cobb, Professor of Earth, Environmental and Planetary Sciences

John Diamond, Professor of Sociology and Education Policy

Karen Fischer, Professor of Earth, Environmental and Planetary Sciences

Christine Janis, Professor Emerita of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology

Dr. Ashish K. Jha, Professor of Health Services, Policy and Practice

George Karniadakis, Professor of Engineering and Applied Mathematics

Jennifer Nuzzo, Professor of Epidemiology

The official induction ceremony took place on October 11, 2025, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, bringing together nearly 250 new members across diverse fields, each recognized for their lasting contributions to scholarship and society.

Photo by Lorna Dawes