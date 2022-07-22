Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson Wins the World Championships Women’s 200m

Shericka Jackson clocked 21.45 seconds to win the women’s 200 meters finals at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce took an early lead with Shericka Jackson coming back to win the 200 meters World Athletics Championships gold medal. It is Jackson’s first individual event gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. This is her third World Athletics Championship gold medal. She won gold in the Women’s 4×400 relays in Beijing in 2015 and gold in the 4×100 Women’s relays in 2019 Doha.

The 2-time Olympian won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the 4×100 Women’s relays.

Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce took silver in 21.81 sec and Elaine Thompson-Herah finished 7th in a time of 22.39 seconds.

