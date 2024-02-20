Jaydon Hibbert Makes Pro Leap: Jamaican Triple Jump Star Ends College Career After Dominant Year

Jamaican triple jump champion, Jaydon Hibbert, has ended his NCAA career at the University of Arkansas and signed a professional contact. He was at the university for just one year, but dominated all competitions he participated in during that time. The athlete announced his signing on Instagram on January 25, 2024, but did not reveal what company is party to the contract. In 2023, Hibbert signed a contract applying to his name, image, and likeness with the German shoe firm, Puma.

Hibbert’s heartfelt post

In his Instagram post, Hibbert expressed his gratitude and appreciation for his time with as a Razorback at the University of Arkansas. “You have been more than just a school to me,” he wrote, “You’ve been a family!” He went on to say his coaches, teammates, and professor have made him the athlete and person he is today and that his journey with them “has been filled with unforgettable moments, victories and lessons that I wouldn’t trade for anything. The roar of the crowd at every track-meet, the camaraderie, the grind , the triumphs, and even the injuries….each has carved a piece of my heart and soul!” He added that as he ends his NCAA eligibility and moves into a professional athletics career, he will be taking his Razorback family with him and that school will always be a part of him wherever his path takes him.

Razorback response

According to assistant coach Travis Geopfert who recruited him from Kingston, the athlete had been thinking about whether to go professional for several months and only decided to do so within the past week. Geopfert added that Hibbert had been communicating his plans with the coaches. Geopfert noted that becoming a professional track and field athlete represents a “life-changing opportunity” for him financially and said he totally supported his decision. Geopfert called it a smart decision and that this was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down and noted that Hibbert had made his mark on the NCAA record book in an incredibly short period of time. “I’m just really proud of him and we’re excited for what’s to come next.”

Hibbert’s background

Jaydon Hibbert was born in 2005 in Kingston, Jamaica. He was a student at Kingston College, and when he graduated, in enrolled at the University of Arkansas. He competed for the Razorback track and field team there, joining his fellow Jamaicans, Wayne Pinnock and Carey McLeod.

Hibbert’s athletic achievements

Hibbert won a gold medal in the triple jump at the age of 17 at the World Under-20 Championships. He holds the World U-20 outdoor and indoor records in the event, as well as the Jamaican senior record in the indoor triple jump. In 2023, Hibbert was presented with the Bowerman Award, a collegiate track and field award comparable to football’s Heisman Trophy. In 2022, he won the long jump and the triple jump titles at the CARIFTA Games, as well as the senior triple jump title at the Jamaican Championships. He broke the championship record in the final of the World U20 Championships in Columbia with a jump of 17.27 meters, a personal best. In 2023, he set the world record in the U20 triple jump with 17.74 meters to win the NCAA Division I Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He also broke the outdoor mark of 17.50 meters that had been set 38 years before. Hibbert qualified for the final of the triple jump at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, but ultimately had to quit the competition because of a strained hamstring.

Future plans

Hibbert plans to continue his studies at Arkansas and remain in Fayetteville to train with Coach Geopfert. His decision to stay at the university and continue to pursue his degree illustrates his character and his long-term view, said Razorbacks Coach Chris Bucknam. The coach added that Hibbert has a home at Arkansas and feels comfortable there. He also said he was glad that Hibbert and Geopfert were going to stay together because they are “a great fit.”

Photo – Nick Ford/Official Instagram Page for Jaydon Hibbert