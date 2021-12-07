Jerk Chicken Pizza Back on the Menu at the California Pizza Kitchen

The California Pizza Kitchen restaurant chain has bowed to the demands of its clientele and brought back the well-loved Jamaican Jerk Chicken Pizza. This signature pizza features a spicy-sweet Caribbean sauce, authentic Jamaican spices, red onions, bell peppers, scallions, and Nueske’s applewood-smoked bacon. These ingredients are served on the eatery’s excellent thin pizza crust. The new expanded menu represents the commitment of the California Pizza Kitchen to hearing what its customers want and making good on its promise to provide them with unique flavors.

According to the restaurant’s CEO, Jim Hyatt, California Pizza Kitchen takes a poll of its guests periodically to ask them what menu items they would like to see make a come-back, and the Jamaican Jerk Chicken Pizza is always one of the top two items desired. The Santa Fe Chicken Pizza is the other.

Now, California Pizza Kitchen’s fans are also applauding its decision to bring back the Santa Fe Chicken Pizza, which was first introduced to diners in 1987 but which has been unavailable for some two decades. The pizza features lime-and-herb-marinated chicken breast, red onion, Monterey Jack cheese, fresh cilantro, sour cream, mashed avocado, and homemade roasted tomato salsa. The California Pizza Kitchen is also expanding its “Take and Bake” options to include a thin crust.

The California Pizza Kitchen revolutionized the pizza industry in 1985 when it began creating and serving pizzas that featured top-quality, traditional, and non-traditional combinations of toppings that had never been available before served on its signature hand-tossed thin crust dough. The casual dining chain was founded in Beverly Hills, California, by two attorneys, Rick Rosenfield and Larry Flax, who raised $550,000 through bank loans, savings, and investment from friends to lease space on Beverly Hills Drive. They led the chain from 1985 through to 1996.

Since its launch in 1985, it has spread its locations to more than 250 places in 32 states and ten nations. It now also includes non-traditional franchise opportunities specifically designed for airports, universities, and stadiums.

Source: California Pizza Kitchen