Jerk Tofu Recipe

People around the world love the unique flavor of Jamaican jerk chicken and it’s become highly-sought cuisine at 5-star restaurants around the globe. There are also an increasing number of people pursuing a vegan lifestyle that couldn’t enjoy the flavorful zest of the dish – until now.

Thanks to the creativity of vegan cooks, individuals can savor the spicy taste sensation of jerk chicken using tofu. The following is an easy recipe for jerk tofu.

Ingredients

1 16-oz. block of tofu

1 teaspoon avocado oil for frying the tofu

Marinade

¼ cup soy sauce

2 cloves minced garlic

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons maple syrup

2 teaspoons nutmeg

2 teaspoons cinnamon

2 teaspoons Allspice

1 ½ teaspoons ground sea salt

1 small seeded and minced Scotch Bonnet pepper

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Preparing The Tofu Instructions

Cut tofu into slices approximately ½ inch thick

Press between paper towels to remove water content. Do this for approximately 2 hours, changing paper towels as needed.

Place in an airtight container overnight in the refrigerator to ensure tofu is really dry.

Jerk Marinade Instructions

Combine the marinade ingredients in a large, shallow bowl and mix/whisk until fully blended

Place the tofu in the mix, careful to turn it several times to ensure both sides are coated

Soak tofu for four hours, turning every hour

Cooking Instructions

Heat a skillet large enough to hold the tofu on medium heat, covering the bottom with a thin layer of avocado oil. The oil will keep the tofu from sticking.

When pan is hot, place tofu steaks in the skillet, cooking for approximately 3 minutes or until it attains a caramelized color

Gently flip tofu steaks and cook for another 3 minutes on that side

Vegan Jerk Tofu

The tofu will have a similar consistency to meat and all the deliciousness of authentic jerk chicken. For those that are counting calories, each serving has approximately 75 calories, 18 of which are from fat. The sodium content is approximately 675mg, but it has 195mg of potassium. It’s a taste treat for those that have never experienced it before and a taste of Jamaica for those following a vegan diet.

