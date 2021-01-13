Katamah Beachfront Guesthouse: Jamaica’s South Coast Moroccan Oasis

Seeking a more laidback lifestyle Interior designer and former club owner Monika Osborne left the hustle and bustle of the United States to move to Jamaica’s gem of the South Coast Treasure beach over a decade ago.

Originally from the famous summer destination Martha’s Vineyard which sits on the south of Cape Cod, Monika (affectionately called Moni) decided to name her beachfront property Katamah after a town there.

Moni says the name Katamah originates from the Native American word meaning “to fish” but the word also means “Keeper of Secrets” in Arabic.

“The best thing about creating beautiful, natural spaces enhanced by diverse world art is that it creates an environment that attracts bright and beautiful open-minded souls, searching for a deeper spiritual experience,” Moni says.

Facing the magnificently sunset-filled gorgeous Frenchman’s Bay in this laid back community is the recluse’s paradise.

Inspired by Moroccan design, Monika has used signature fabrics and patterns to create an opulent non-conformist style.

A key feature in Moroccan inspired interior design is the low seating and attention to comfort with lots of throw pillows, fit for walking barefoot and lounging, so there are many small spaces where one can lounge and bask in the Treasure beach sun.

For over a decade, Katamah Beachfront Guesthouse has been an oasis for creative and conscious energy, attracting bohemians from across the world.

This quaint paradise is the ideal place for communal living, Katamah is the perfect place for digital nomads, retreats, and personal rejuvenation.

The luxury accommodation is available in the lovely bungalow Laila Suite which houses a four-poster king-sized bed, en suite kitchen, indoor private bathhouse equipped with an outside shower and claw-foot tub. It also has a screened and enclosed verandah.

Guests can also enjoy lounging in the Moroccan veranda by the sea, or taking in the view on the roof deck, or snoozing in one of the many hammocks.

The sunsets are the highlight of the Katamah experience and one can spend many hours reading or remote working as wi-fi is available throughout the property.

Nightlife includes a bonfire and live music where guests can socialize and enjoy deep conversations fireside.