Kerri-Ann's Kravings Strawberry Margarita Recipe - Jamaicans.com

Forget your margarita bottled mixes because the best type of margarita is one made from fresh fruits and in this case fresh strawberries, fresh lime juice, and the most delicious tequila Blanco.

Salt is also a must!

RECIPE:

½ cup sliced strawberries, (about 5 strawberries)

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 ounce water

Handful of ice

6 fluid ounces tequila

2 fluid ounces triple sec

3 fluid ounces lime juice, (from about 3 limes)

2 tablespoon margarita salt (kosher salt)

Directions:

In a small saucepan, set over medium-low heat, add the strawberries, sugar, and water. Mix and cook for 5 minutes, or until softened. Transfer it to a blender or food processor and pulse until smooth. Pour it through a strainer, discarding any pulp.

To Assemble the strawberry margarita:

Add 2 tablespoons of margarita salt to a small plate. Rub the rims of your glasses with a used lime wedge. And then dip the rim of the glasses in the salt. In a shaker (or mason jar), fill it up with a handful of ice, tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice, and 2 ounces of strawberry syrup. Cover and shake vigorously. Divide the margarita amongst the glasses. Garnish with a strawberry or slice of lime.

Cheers!

Recipe Notes/Tips:

Frozen strawberries can be thawed and used.

