Kingsley Ben-Adir Says Playing Bob Marley Was “the Most Beautiful Experience”

Actor Kingsley Ben-Adir is very appreciative of the time he spent playing the Jamaican reggae icon Bob Marley in the new biopic, “Bob Marley: One Love,” which will opened recently. The actor was interviewed by Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight about the past year in which he prepared for and then portrayed Marley in the highly anticipated film.

Staying true to the story

For Ben-Adir, the most important thing about playing Bob Marley and making the film was to stay true to Marley’s story and make “the towns and cultures of Jamaica proud.” He said that he was going to treasure the experience of making the film and working toward an authentic representation of the singer and the culture of Jamaicans. “This is a Jamaican movie,” he said.

A Jamaican hero

The actor was also very aware that Bob Marley is a Jamaican hero and icon, noting that the entire world loves Marley, but there is nothing like what Marley means to Jamaica. In thinking about the support the film has received, he added, “I’ve never experienced anything like the love for Bob.”

Biopic authorized by the Marley family

The film was produced in partnership with Marley’s family, and it is one of the first authorized film biographies of the reggae pioneer. Bob Marley’s son, Ziggy Marley, is a producer, as are Rita Marley, Cedella Marley, Robert Teitel, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, and Dede Gardner. Executive producers include Orly Marley, Richard Hewitt, and Matt Solodky.

Also a “Ken”

During his celebration of “Bob Marley: One Love,” Ben-Adir also received the welcome announcement that the “Barbie” film, in which he has a role as one of the “Ken’s,” was nominated in several Oscar categories, including Best Song. Of the nominated tune, “I’m Just Ken,” Ben-Adir shared that he sang some of it.