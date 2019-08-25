Koffee and Toots & Maytals tracks makes Barack & Michelle Obama’s Summer 2019 Playlist

Koffee and Toots & the Maytals make an appearance on the 2019 summer playlist of former US president Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. “Toast” by Koffee and “54-46 Was My Number” by Toots & the Maytals are among the songs that made the 44 track playlist, which many see as a nod to Barack Obama being the 44th president of the USA.

“Toast” was released in 2018 and won single of the year at the Jamaica Music Industry Association awards. The song was featured in new Jordan Peele movie “Us”

“54-46 Was My Number” was released in 1968 and was one of the first Jamaican Ska songs to enjoy popularity out of the island. It has been covered by quite a few artists and has appeared on the soundtracks of movies and TV series.

The playlist of 44 songs is a mix of genres, including rap, reggae, ska, pop, and rock & roll. Among the artists on the list are Drake, Rihanna, The Rolling Stones, Lauryn Hill, Sharon Van Etten, Jill Scott, Mac Miller, the Black Keys, SZA, Ella Mai, and more. The Obamas signed a deal with Spotify earlier this summer to “develop, produce, and lend their voices to select podcasts, connecting them to listeners around the world on wide-ranging topics.”

The list was announced by former US president Barak Obama on his Twitter account.

“With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy.” said the 44th US President of the United said in the tweet.

Below is the full list of the track on the playlist:

“Too Good” — Drake ft. Rihanna

“I’ll Be Around” — The Spinners

“MOOD 4 EVA” — Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino ft. Oumou Sangaré

“Burning” — Maggie Rogers

“Fade Out Lines (The Avener Rework)” — The Avener and Phoebe Killdeer

“Juice” — Lizzo

“Reelin’ In The Years” — Steely Dan

“Who’s Loving You” — Terence Trent D’Arby

“Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing” — Stevie Wonder

“Joke Ting” — GoldLink ft. Ari PenSmith

“Seventeen” — Sharon Van Etten

“Doo-Wop (That Thing)” — Lauryn Hill

“100 Yard Dash” — Raphael Saadiq

“I’ve Got You Under My Skin” — Frank Sinatra

“Best Part” — Daniel Caesar & H.E.R.

“Feel The Vibe” — BJ the Chicago Kid ft. Anderson .Paak

“Señorita” — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Drift Away” — Dobie Gray

“Hold on (Change is Comin’)” — Sounds of Blackness

“Brown Eyed Girl” — Van Morrison

“I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know” — Donny Hathaway

“Go Gina” — SZA

“It’s A Vibe” — 2 Chainz ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz & Jhené Aiko

“Dang!” — Mac Miller ft. Anderson .Paak

“How High the Moon” — Ella Fitzgerald

“Music” — Erick Sermon ft. Marvin Gaye

“Go” — The Black Keys

“Toast” — Koffee

“Boo’d Up” — Ella Mai

“Shining” — DJ Khaled ft. Beyoncé

“Con Altura” — Rosalía & J Balvin ft. El Guincho

“II B.S.” — Charles Mingus

“It’s Love” — Jill Scott

“Happy” — The Rolling Stones

“Alright” — John Legend

“Espera” — Esperanza Spalding

“54-46 Was My Number” — Toots & The Maytals

“Get Together” — The Youngbloods

“Float” — Anthony Hamilton

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

“Can U Believe” — Robin Thicke

“Iron Man” — Rema

“Believe” — Q-Tip ft. D’Angelo

“Can I Kick It?” — A Tribe Called Quest