Liechtenstein…there is much more to see – Jamaicans Love to Travel

We drove through Liechtenstein, the smallest independent country nestled between Austria and Switzerland. The capital of Liechtenstein is Vaduz. In 2001, there was not much to see, but I found this little country fascinating.

We visited the small Postal Museum, saw the Vaduz Castle (official residence of the royal family), and strolled through the main street in Gemeinde Vaduz. Eighteen years later, there is much more to see.

Liechtenstein is listed as the 6th smallest country with an area of 62 square miles. The population was 38,404 as of July 2, 2019, and the population of its capital, Vaduz, is currently 5,425.