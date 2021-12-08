Lijitimate – 10 Truths You Should Know About Him

We had a chat with the super-talented, fashion-forward and patriotic Lij Tafari Smith, more popularly known online as “Lijitimate” or “Lij”. He’s the Jamaican digital influencer who lijitimately represents Brand Jamaica in every crevice and corner of the earth his life’s journey takes him. He enjoys an impressively large following on most of his social media platforms, being acknowledged by a Jamaica Gleaner writer as ‘one of the most underestimated kings ruling over local Twitter land’. On Tik Tok, you may know him as ‘Uncle Donna’ for one of his hilarious and now viral sketch of Jamaican baker and social media star, Aunty Donna. And when Lij isn’t online, he finds comfort in sharing his awesome Jamaicaness and knowledge in the classroom as an English Language teacher in Japan. Did we mention that he’s super-talented? This man can more than hold a musical note. He’s a superstar singer who recently released his first song, SZN and its accompanying visuals. It’s mind-boggling how he does it all. Well, maybe he will let us in on his secret. Let’s meet, Lijitimate!

1. What is your favourite social media app and why is it Twitter? Seriously, tell us your top three favourite social media app.

(laughs) now you’re putting me on the spot because my favourite social media app is actually Instagram. I love Twitter as well, as you can see I use it a lot but Instagram definitely has my heart. To be able to share pictures and having…closer connections with people there…Clubhouse is actually my third favourite.

2. You have a large community of followers online who believe in you and your work. Tell us about your most memorable ‘fan’ moment.

I don’t know if I’ve ever had any memorable fan moments (chuckles)…but I remember the moments I’ve been a fan of people and they recognize me, so like Donna, Queenie and other public figures in Jamaica. When they notice my work and notice me promoting them, and they say, ‘Thank you’, those things matter to me. So I would say, a flip of the question? I’m more a fan of people than I am too concerned about people being a fan of mine.

3. You’re so humble! Still on social media, you share some of the most hilarious Tik Tok sketches. How long does it take you to produce a Tik Tok sketch?

So as it relates to Tik Tok, as you know, I’ve done Aunty Donna Tik Toks to the point where people call me ‘Uncle Donna’. It was so fun. It actually took me about two hours [to produce]… I always have to tip my hat off to people who do Tik Tok and people who do video creation and content creation every single day because I can tell you, it’s not very easy. I’ve had moments where I’ve recorded Tik Toks and I went to sleep immediately after. It’s so much work but that would be my favourite one, ‘Uncle Donna’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lij Tafari Smith (@lijitimate)

4. Sometimes we forget that you live in Japan because it seems as if you’re always tweeting/posting on social media. How do you manage to stay awake and connected on Jamaica time?

I think I manage by first remembering my goal. That is, to always stay connected to and remain involved in my real home. My worst fear is to be so encompassed in Japan and forget my own identity. So because of this, I sleep after work for about 2 hours to re-energise just so I can stay up a little longer in the nights to focus on my family, work and friendship duties. Bear in mind I do school, music and extra-curricular affairs in between. It’s rough but it’s necessary.