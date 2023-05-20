Listen to the Jamaica & Caribbean Weekly News Summary for the week ending ending May 19th, 2023

TOP NEWS STORIES

Jamaican Politicians Receive Enormous Salary Increases

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly Announces Violence Prevention Funding For Jamaica

TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

United Nations Secretary General Describes Violence in Haiti as “Tragic” Situation

TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

Jamaican-born Ruel Stephenson Makes History in New York Police Department

TOP BUSINESS NEWS

Jamaica Welcomes Over 1 Million Visitors To Date in 2023

TOP ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Jamaican Author Kwame McPherson Wins Prestigious Short Story Prize for the Caribbean

TOP SPORTS NEWS

Jamaican Jaydon Hibbert Named National Male Athlete of the Week

This is a podcast of the Jamaica & Caribbean Weekly News Summary for the week ending May 19th, 2023. The JAMAICA WEEKLY News Summary Podcast is brought to you by Jamaicans.com