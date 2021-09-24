Liverpool Honors Bob Marley with Seven-Foot Statue

On September 7, 2021, in Liverpool, England, attendees at the Positive Vibration Festival of Reggae honored Jamaican reggae icon Bob Marley with a seven-foot-tall statue. The statue had been unveiled just two days earlier. The festival, which is promoted as “a weekend city celebration of the uplifting power of reggae and dub’s righteous reverberations,” launched in 2016 and has grown to welcome thousands of fans and some major global reggae performers. Now, Bob Marley’s statue adds to the celebration’s vibe and is considered a fitting way to honor Marley’s legacy and the impact he and his music have had worldwide.

The statue is the creation of artist Andy Edwards and was commissioned by PV Fest. Marley was the obvious choice for the project, according to Rory Taylor, one of the people promoting the statue, because he considers Marley one of his heroes and the festival honors reggae. Bob Marley is also a cultural icon who is known and loved around the world as a symbol of peace, love, and unity. Taylor said it was an honor to be part of an event that celebrates the musician’s greatness.

The Positive Vibration Festival of Reggae, or PV Fest, marked the start of the Art of Reggae Exhibition and hosted acts like General Levy, Congo Natty, Future Dub Orchestra, and other reggae fans and performers. The festival runs for two days and is a testament to Marley’s lasting legacy, which keeps reggae music a popular international genre. The market for Marley’s music is constant, and even in death, he continues to receive accolades for his performances.

In 2020, Bob Marley earned US$14 million and was listed among Forbes’ Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities. The House of Marley also does very well, accounting for more than US$3 million in sales in 2020. A 12-part documentary web series “Legacy” based on Bob Marley’s life has been another successful project for the brand.

Bob Marley continues to be one of the most influential voices in the modern era, and as his music remains timeless, and his legacy continues to impact the world, no one expects this to change any time soon.

Photo – Sculptor, Andy Edwards