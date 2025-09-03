Rain did little to dampen spirits in Fort Lauderdale as fans poured into the Broward Center for the Performing Arts’ Au René Theater on August 31st. They gathered to witness a historic moment—the finale of Beres Hammond’s Forever Giving Thanks US Tour. Affectionately called “Uncle Beres,” the reggae icon closed his string of summer performances with warmth, joy, and a catalogue of timeless hits.

Earlier in the year, Hammond announced the Forever Giving Thanks tour with stops across major US cities. Highlights included Boston, Newark (where he was joined by Marcia Griffiths and Cham), Brooklyn, Duluth (with Kes the Band, Tarrus Riley, and Dean Fraser), before the grand finale in Florida. The Fort Lauderdale show carried special significance, coming just days after Hammond’s 70th birthday on August 28th. Hosting duties were handled by Tanto Irie, beloved DJ of Reggae Runnins’ on HOT 105 FM.

From the moment Hammond stepped on stage, flashing his signature grin, the audience rose to its feet. Backed by the Harmony House Band, he delivered classics spanning four decades—from No Goodbye to Can’t Stop a Man (From Trying). Fans sang along to beloved favourites including Rockaway, What One Dance Can Do, and She Loves Me Now, each song met with rapturous applause.

Born Beresford Hammond in Annotto Bay, St. Mary, Hammond has long been revered as the “King of Lover’s Rock.” Since launching his career in the 1970s, he has crafted a vault of hits that have defined romantic reggae. His artistry has also extended to memorable collaborations: with Buju Banton on tracks like Falling in Love (All Over Again) and Pull Up the Vibes, and with Marcia Griffiths on the fan favourite Live On.

Beyond the stage, Hammond’s contributions to Jamaican music have earned him national and international recognition. In 2013, he was awarded the Order of Jamaica, one of the nation’s highest honours. A year later, his album One Love, One Life earned a Grammy nomination, cementing his influence well beyond the Caribbean.

As the curtain closed on the Fort Lauderdale finale, it was clear that Hammond remains not just a performer, but a cultural treasure. At 70, his music continues to inspire generations of reggae lovers worldwide. For Beres Hammond, giving thanks is more than a tour theme—it is the essence of a career built on love, resilience, and timeless music.