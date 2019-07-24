Locs Fest Debuts on Hottest NYC Weekend

LocsFest, the brainchild of a coalition including Lime Time, Power of Reggae and Rebellion City had its unveiling Saturday July 20 2019, on what was arguably one of the hottest days in recent New York history. Despite the Mayor of New York city’s Bill DeBlasio’s emergency cancellation of events attracting more than 1,000 participants in New York City Parks – with victims, Ozfest, The NY Triathlon and Grace Jamaica JerkFest – LocsFest bravely soldiered on and while the extreme heat definitely played a role in reduced attendance, it did nothing to stop the lionheart of those who bravely performed, brought out their goods and services and those who attended.

The event’s mission was to showcase Rastafarian lifestyle together with a celebration of the 127th birthday of the Rastafarian’s Spiritual and Cultural Leader – His Imperial Majesty, Haile Selassie 1st. Fans and friends were promised entertainment from Ras Attitude, Isasha, Jamelody, Ily Culcha & Isaac Faith, Omega, Yaadcore & Iyata Safari with headliner Everton Blender. Musical sounds were provided by Black Talons, Natural Mystik Soldiers. Jonny Go Figure and King Lion Sound. Hosted by the lovely Treasure 360 (360 Ladies/Soundchat Radio.

LocsFest was definitely reminiscent of those local festivals of yesteryear, when communities relished an opportunity to show off their talent while providing wholesome entertainment during the summer months. The football field at the Old Boys & Girls High School in Brooklyn reflected a tropical splash of color and locs as patrons came out sporting their pride in the ‘natural’ lifestyle. With stellar musical presentations from home-grown entertainers and international roots artist Everton Blender, the promoters should be applauded for their tenacity in bringing a new fresh idea to a jaded entertainment scene in New York. Especially of note, the juice and refreshment stands that did a brisk business quenching thirsty patrons, the kiddie zone with its innovative games that promote critical thinking and hand-eye coordination which was a hit with both adults and children.