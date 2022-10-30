Marriage and Salvation Are Twins...Four Proofs

Michelle and I had it all planned for Tyler and Taylor in the event we had twins. God knows best so He gave us one precious gift of a son, Tyler. He is such an adoration given to Michelle and I to steward well as we grow him up in God’s word through our own way of living out our faith in God’s word. We realized that without having a relationship with Christ there is no great relationship to expect in our marriage. Michelle and I accepted Christ as our Lord and Savior many years ago and have seen over our years of marriage how much we needed God in our marriage relationship. After all, He created marriage!

It is a privilege to be able to raise children and I can imagine the responsibility of raising twins, especially identical ones. They look exactly alike. It is quite often hard to tell the difference between the two. Often times they wear the same clothes, of the same height and weight, everything just similar. What a challenge for those who are not close to them. But what a mysterious beauty for the parents of these precious identical kids.

This mysterious beauty also spells truth when husband and wife look just alike in spirit. It is called spiritual compatibility. When both husband and wife join together as one flesh and both look the same on the inside, when both have received the free gift of salvation, and both hearts beat as one in spirit, Heaven explodes LOVE, JOY, PEACE, PATIENTS, KINDNESS, GOODNESS, FAITHFULNESS, LONG-SUFFERING, SELF CONTROL. There is an explosion of the FRUIT OF THE HOLY SPIRIT bursting out of them that cannot be compared to any other. They are TWINS that are hard to separate. When husband and wife are both truly committed to a relationship with Christ through Salvation through Christ alone, these four things happen……

LOVE ON BOTH SIDES

“Real love loves even when real love does not feel like loving.” The greatest action a man can take is to love God with all heart, mind, soul and strength. The second greatest move any human can make is to love his neighbor as he loves himself. The most rewarding marriages are ones where both husband and wives TRULY love each other with that same love for God. A love without conditions is true love which drives any great marriage. On the contrary, when one spouse shows real love and the other does not, it creates a seesaw situation in the marriage relationship. One spouse is bound to experience a big fall and the marriage faces a great crash. The greatest chance of receiving love on both sides is when both sides, husband and wife, are in a relationship with Christ through accepting Christ as Lord and Savior. An unequally yoked couple is like light and dark at WAR. A husband and wife truly living for Christ experience more JOY and PEACE.

TWO SOULS TIED AS ONE

The most important part of your being is your soul. It is the foundation of your life and when both husband and wife accept Christ as their lord and savior, and both souls connect with God the marriage is on a solid foundation that is not easily shaken. Two of the opposite sex can only come together as one in marriage when both have a solid relationship with Christ through Salvation. Two souls tied together on a solid foundation of Christ make for a connection that is not easily broken.

OPPOSITES DO NOT ATTRACT

They say opposites attract. As much as this may be true in some ways it can be deceptive. A husband without salvation joining with a wife who has accepted Christ creates an unhealthy balance in the marriage relationship, causing all hell to break loose in the relationship. Just the same, a wife without salvation saying yes to a husband lost in the world without salvation will experience a constant SEESAW MARRIAGE RELATIONSHIP. The truth is salvation through accepting Christ as Lord and Savior is the greatest attraction a husband can have for a wife or a wife has for a husband. It is that spiritual attraction that keeps the marriage relationship going when the physical attraction is no longer the forefront factor in the marriage. Husbands will get big bellies and wives may gain some weight. But these cannot be the main focus. Only a heart for God can be the common ground holding the marriage together.

SEX WITHOUT CONDEMNATION

When God said there is no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus He meant sex also. To be in Christ is to accept and live for Christ. This is only through salvation by accepting Christ a Lord and Savior. Sex outside of marriage is like sharing your body with the devil. Sex within the context of marriage is like Heaven on earth. God created sex for marriage between a man and woman only. All else brings a deadly mix of poisonous disasters in any relationship. True freedom to enjoy sex the way God created it to be comes through man and woman coming together in HOLY MATRIMOMY while accepting Jesus as Lord and Savior.

We are living in some real evil days and this unfortunate truth is affecting marriages all over the world. Marriage can be great but it starts with both husband and wife receiving the free gift of Salvation. The truth is you cannot have a great MARRIAGE without SALVATION. They are like twins. Michelle and I pray constantly for marriages to be enjoyed the way God created marriages to be. Salvation is the foundation of any great marriage relationship. Accept Christ today as your Lord and Savior and begin that great journey cut out for both you and your beautiful spouse.

About The Author Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom. Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife Michelle are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE, a radio talk show reaching all over the world. He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. Carim’s third book, PURITY IN PREPARATION FOR MARRIAGE is soon to be released. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has led him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image Join Carim on this great journey as He reaches the unsaved for Christ while continuing to encourage marriages and families. Visit his website for updates. Read all marriage articles on Jamaicans.com Visit our new website: www.MarriageVantagePoint.com Listen to our weekly podcasts: https://anchor.fm/carim-hyatt

Photo – Deposit Photos