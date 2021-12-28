The Atlanta Jamaican Association, Inc. (AJA) announced that Rev. Maxine Osbourne Foster, MBA, Ph.D. was elected President of the Association for 2022 at their recent Annual General Meeting. An experienced business leader, Rev. Dr. Maxine O. Foster succeeds Steering Committee Chairperson, Mrs. Casmel Williams and assumes responsibilities on January 1, 2022.

Rev. Dr. Max spent the last 8 years in Healthcare Management. Before that, she spent over 30 years in business and financial services. As an Ordained Minister and Licensed Clinical Pastoral Counselor, she is also actively engaged in providing counseling services to those in need, focusing on family, marriage, and crisis, and abuse therapy.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the Atlanta Jamaican Association. The AJA is poised to expand its mission and build on the tremendous momentum of the past four decades. I look forward to being a part of the effort to bring the AJA to the next level, making a positive difference for even more persons living in the Atlanta area and the Jamaican Diaspora at large,” Rev. Dr. Max said.

Rev. Dr. Max and the newly elected Board of Directors will focus on community building and increase membership, empowerment of our people through systemic development in areas of education, culture, and economic advancement.

The newly elected Board of Directors for 2022 include: Mrs. Althea Fatuga, M.Ed., Vice President; Ms. Evette Taylor-Reynolds, MBA, Secretary; Ms. Tonia Jackson, Realtor, Assistant Secretary; Ms. Nadine Ellis, BBA, Treasurer; Mr. Leighton Salmon, MS, MBA, Assistant Treasurer; and Mrs. Karlene Williams Sears, MBA, Parliamentarian. In addition, the President will appoint two Trustees to serve on the Board at the AJA’s quarterly meeting in January 2022 and will subsequently be announced.

Rev. Dr. Max is a former AJA Trustee and current member of the AJA Education Committee. She is the Founder/President of TransforMe, LLC, the President of the D Terrence Foster Foundation Inc., Board Director and Scholarship Chair of the Morant Bay High School Alumni Association, Atlanta Chapter, and a Board Member at her local church.

Rev. Dr. Max received her MBA in Finance from Montclair State University, and her Doctor of Philosophy in Clinical Christian Counseling (Magna Cum Laude) from Cornerstone University.

Rev. Dr. Max is married to Pain Management and Stress Consultant, and best-selling Author, D. Terrence Foster, MD. She enjoys traveling, audio books, writing, mentoring, ministering, and philanthropic work.

About the Atlanta Jamaican Association, Inc.

The Atlanta Jamaican Association Inc. (AJA) was founded on October 8, 1977, and incorporated on September 13, 1978, as a social welfare 501© (4) organization under the Internal Revenue Service Code. Its purpose is to promote social welfare in the community.

The mission of the Atlanta Jamaican Association, Inc. is to foster goodwill and understanding among Jamaicans and all peoples in metro Atlanta, through civic, economic, cultural, and philanthropic programs and activities; and provide assistance to Jamaicans living in the area and in Jamaica. Learn more at www.atlantajamaicanassociation.org.

The AJ Cultural and Educational Fund, Inc. (AJCEF), a subsidiary non-profit entity with 501© (3) status under the Internal Revenue Service Code, was established in 1995 for charitable and educational purposes. It is intended to enable the Association to pursue some of its objectives more effectively. Donations receive by the AJCEF are tax deductible.